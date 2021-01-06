BALDWIN CITY — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the first Frontier League Girls Wresting Tournament.
The Lady Broncos had nine girls wrestling in the championship finals at Baldwin City on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Five of the nine won individual titles.
“I have been very pleased with our kids,” Spring Hill coach Tucker Woofter said. “Obviously our girls have looked very tough on the mat. However, we still have a lot to work on over the next couple of weeks.
“Our girls have been wrestling very well at this point,” Woofter said. “I believe the fact that girls and wrestling in Spring Hill is not a new movement is a big part of this. We have had a girl on our team for the last five years, and we have had a girls team that only wrestles against other girls for the last three years.”
Chloe Maisch placed first at 109 pounds. She was 2-0 with an 8-0 major decision and a pin.
Natalie Moreno won the 116-pound title. Moreneo was 3-0 with three pins.
Raegan Stinemetz placed first at 123 pounds. She was 3-0 with two pins and an 8-0 major decision.
Courtney Costain won the 130-pound title. Costain had two pins.
Hayleigh Diffley placed first at 170 pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Victoria Vincent was runner-up at 116 pounds. She had one pin.
Nevaeh Tauer placed second at 136 pounds. Tauer had two pins and a 2-1 decision.
Lexi Dillon was second at 143 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins, and her only loss was a 3-1 sudden victory decision.
Madison D’Urso placed second at 155 pounds. D’Urso was 2-1 with two pins.
