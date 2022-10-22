221026_mr_spt_sh_vball

Spring Hill went 7-0 in Frontier League play to win its fourth consecutive league title. Members of the Frontier League champion Lady Broncos varsity volleyball team are Amara Beck, Danielle Birk, Gracie Klecan, Shannon Frakes, Keilah Rivers, Avery Pankey, Daphne Gardner, Elizabeth Suter, Jenna Weber and Sydney Buscher.

 Submitted Photo

SPRING HILL – The Lady Broncos defeated Baldwin in four sets to wrap up their fourth consecutive Frontier League championship.

Spring Hill went 7-0 in league play this season. Spring Hill made it 7-0 with a four-set victory at Baldwin on Thursday, Oct. 19. The Lady Broncos won the set three games to one by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-20.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

