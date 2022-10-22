Spring Hill went 7-0 in Frontier League play to win its fourth consecutive league title. Members of the Frontier League champion Lady Broncos varsity volleyball team are Amara Beck, Danielle Birk, Gracie Klecan, Shannon Frakes, Keilah Rivers, Avery Pankey, Daphne Gardner, Elizabeth Suter, Jenna Weber and Sydney Buscher.
SPRING HILL – The Lady Broncos defeated Baldwin in four sets to wrap up their fourth consecutive Frontier League championship.
Spring Hill went 7-0 in league play this season. Spring Hill made it 7-0 with a four-set victory at Baldwin on Thursday, Oct. 19. The Lady Broncos won the set three games to one by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-20.
It is the third season in a row Spring Hill has wrapped up an undefeated league championship.
The final league contest was a matchup of state-ranked programs. Spring Hill (22-12) is ranked No. 9 in Class 5A. Baldwin (29-3) is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A.
Spring Hill dominated the Frontier League in volleyball this season, winning the league title not only in varsity, but also in junior varsity and freshman team. The Spring Hill freshmen were 30-2 on the season.
Frakes broke a tie with a kill at 6-5 in the first set against Baldwin. She broke another tie with an ace at 8-7. Elizabeth Suter had a block at 10-9. Rivers ended the set with a kill at 25-19.
Weber had blocks at 20-19 and 23-23 in the second set. Spring Hill lost the set 23-25.
Weber had blocks at 23-12 and 25-12 as Spring Hill won the third set.
Buscher had a kill to break a tie at 5-4 in the fourth set. Frakes had a kill at 7-6. Weber put down a kill at 15-14. Klecan ended the set with an ace at 25-20.
Rivers led Spring Hill in the match with 19 kills. Frakes had 16 kills. Addie Hedrick and Weber each had nine kills.
Weber had a team-leading seven blocks. Gardner had three blocks.
Klecan led the team with three aces. Gardner and Frakes each had two aces.
Frakes had 20 digs. Pankey and Klecan each had 11 digs. Gardner had 10 digs.
Gardner ran the offense at setter. She had 49 assists on the night.
