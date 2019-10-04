PAOLA – The Lady Broncos golf team won the Spring Hill Invitational held at the Paola Country Club.
Iommi Paulsen led the way for Spring Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 25. She shot a 44 for third place.
Abby Warcazowski placed seventh for the Lady Broncos, carding a 47.
Katie Murry finished eight, shooting a 49.
Taylor Ellett placed 11th. Ellett shot a 51 for Spring Hill.
Lauren Hess was right behind her teammate in 12th place, carding a 53.
Kyra Schmidt was 16th. She carded a round of 54.
Spring Hill won the team title. Piper was runner-up.
“The girls have been working hard,” Spring Hill coach Dan Miller said. “They have a big heart. I am proud of the season they are having.”
