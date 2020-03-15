SPRING HILL – The Lady Broncos basketball team took care of business in the final game on its home court.
Spring Hill posted a 63-35 victory against Ottawa on senior night Friday, Feb. 28, sending Avery Anderson, Kaylen Dawson and Paige Cooper out with a win.
Spring Hill gave De Soto a heck of a game in the opening round of the Class 5A substate, falling by nine points, 54-45, on Wednesday, March 4.
“The girls really came together and played well the last two games of the season,” Spring Hill coach Clay Frigon said. “The Ottawa game, especially in the second half, was one of our best overall games. That was nice to see heading into substate but also great for our senior's last home game.”
“Avery, Kaylen, and Paige were great leaders for us on and off the court,” Frigon said. “Through a season that had a lot of ups and downs, they continued to work hard and focused on continually getting better throughout the season. Through that focus, we were able to do just that and pushed De Soto to the very edge.”
Alli Frank led the Lady Broncos with 23 points against Ottawa. She added eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot
Mereditch Todd had eight points. Emily Dowd and Julia Hess posted seven points each.
Cate Milroy, Kaylee Oakes, Makayla Popvich and Dawson also scored.
Spring Hill used a 13-8 run in the second quarter, and a 10-9 edge in the third quarter to test De Soto at substate.
The Lady Broncos were outscored 22-11 in the fourth quarter.
Frank scored 22 points. Milroy had seven points. Jenna Weber, Brooke Powell, Cooper, Anderson, Todd and Popovich also scored.
