SALINA — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos ended the season in the Class 5A state volleyball tournament at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
The Lady Broncos, 38-4, were 1-2 in pool play on Friday, Nov. 1.
Spring Hill lost to St. Thomas Aquinas by scores of 19-25 and 16-25. The Lady Broncos defeated Bishop Carrol in straight sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-21. Spring Hill lost to St. James in its final pool play match with scores of 16-25 and 13-25.
Junior Jayln Stevenson, a 5-11 outside hitter, was named to the Class 5A all-state tournament team.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos were partying like it was the 1980s all over again with MTV, Cabbage Patch Kids, Rubik’s Cube, leg warmers, Walkman and Nintendo.
The Class 5A substate champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos volleyball team accomplished some things the program had not done since 1985 and 1983.
Spring Hill won the regional title on its home court, defeating Kansas City Washington and Bonner Springs, to advance to state for the first time since 1985. None of the players or coaches were alive the last time Spring Hill went to state.
The Lady Broncos also captured a Frontier League title. It was the first league crown for the program since 1983. Spring Hill didn’t just win the league, they went undefeated in league play with a perfect 9-0 record.
Members of the Spring Hill Lady Broncos state volleyball team are: Cate Milroy, Mariah Hess, Emery Stevenson, Addie Hedrick, Allisyn Frank, Kathryn Frakes, Daphne Gardner, Caitlyn Rexroat, Jayln Stevenson, Danielle Gonzalis, Rylee Serpan and Julia Hess. Spring Hill is coached by Erica Book, Jamie Oshel, Jill Starling and Emily Redeker.
Playing in her final high school volleyball match for the Lady Broncos was senior libero Caitlyn Rexroat.
“What a season, I’m so incredibly proud of our girls and all they accomplished this season, Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “The teamwork and heart these girls showed all season long was remarkable.
“The girls are league champs and made it to state for the first time in 30 years,” Book said. “They had an overall record of 38-4. We lost to two good private schools yesterday and put up a good fight.”
The Lady Broncos put together quite a season and had the entire community rally around them. The team had a huge student section for its substate title run at home.
Before leaving for state tournament Thursday, Oct. 31, the team was greeted by children holding signs and received an escort from the fire department and police department.
“This whole experience was so special and we feel like it brought our community closer,” Book said. “There were a lot of people rooting for us.
“We were able to have a sendoff at each of the elementary schools, middle schools, through all the Spring Hill businesses, and the fire department and police department escorted us,” she said. “This was a dream team and will forever have a special place in my heart. We hope to be back here at the state tournament next year.”
