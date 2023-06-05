230524_mr_spt_sh_soft_01

The Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team poses for pictures with the Class 5A regional championship trophy. Spring Hill fell to Goddard by a score of 4-0 in the state opener at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita.

 Submitted Photo

WICHITA — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos took a tough shutout loss against Goddard-Eisenhower in the opening round of the Class 5A state softball tournament.

Spring Hill (17-6) lost the game against Goddard (19-5) by a final of 4-0 at Wilkins Stadium on Thursday, May 25.

