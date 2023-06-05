The Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team poses for pictures with the Class 5A regional championship trophy. Spring Hill fell to Goddard by a score of 4-0 in the state opener at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita.
WICHITA — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos took a tough shutout loss against Goddard-Eisenhower in the opening round of the Class 5A state softball tournament.
Spring Hill (17-6) lost the game against Goddard (19-5) by a final of 4-0 at Wilkins Stadium on Thursday, May 25.
Seniors playing in their final high school softball game for the Lady Broncos were Julia Becker, Brielle Dee, Delaney Hill and Tayah Stratton.
Brielle Dee started the game against Goddard for Spring Hill. She allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings of work. Dee struck out five and walked two.
Goddard struck for three runs in the first inning and never trailed, adding an insurance run in the fifth inning.
Noah Burrell and Delaney Hill singled. Halle McFarland was hit by a pitch. Emma Reeves, Marissa January and McFarland reached on walks.
Members of the Class 5A regional champion and state qualifying Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team are: Aubrey Rodina, Blaire Sommer, Brilee Dee, Campbell Mermis, Chloe Shoemaker, Delaney Hill, Ellie Ruffin, Emilee Burgman, Emma Reeves, Halle McFarland, Jaleigh White, Jayden Kistner, Julia Becker, Kaylyn Gilliland, Marissa January, Mya January, Nora Burrell, Olivia Fraley, Quinn Thompson, Taylor Thomsan and Tayah Stratton.
Spring Hill is coached by Corey Katzer and Matt Hill.
