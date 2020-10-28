SPRING HILL — Quarterback Evan Letellier ran for two touchdowns to lead the Spring Hill Broncos past the Eudora Cardinals.
Letellier ran the ball eight times for 40 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 20-16 comeback victory against Eudora on Friday, Oct. 23.
Eudora struck first on a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Spring Hill answered on a 1-yard touchdown run by Fletcher Pankey in the second quarter.
Eudora picked off a Spring Hill pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.
Letellier capped a third-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 16-14.
Letellier scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter for a final score of 20-14.
Running back Draven Pipkin had 20 carries for 76 yards. Wide receiver Zach Knowlton had three catches for 45 yards.
Jake Hooker led the defense with 10 tackles. Crotchett made eight tackles, with a quarterback sack. Tanner Thompson had five tackles.
Chase Wilm, Brady Larson, Anthony Lakin and Denver Gardner each had four tackles. Adam Atwell made three tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.