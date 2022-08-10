220727_mr_spt_mcnally

Maggie McNally, a Spring Hill senior, prepares to fire one home for the Lady Broncos. McNally was 12-1 on the season with a 2.71 earned-run average. She struck out 76 batters in 59 innings pitched.

SPRING HILL — Maggie McNally was an ace in the hole for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team.

There are certain pitchers, when they take the mound, the team members know they have a real good chance of winning the game. McNally was so good during the regular season, the Lady Broncos won all of her starts. She was 12-0.

