SPRING HILL — Maggie McNally was an ace in the hole for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team.
There are certain pitchers, when they take the mound, the team members know they have a real good chance of winning the game. McNally was so good during the regular season, the Lady Broncos won all of her starts. She was 12-0.
McNally, a senior, did not lose a single game until the Class 5A state tournament. She is the Tri-County Spotlight Pitcher of the Year.
McNally was 12-1 on the mound with a 2.71 earned-run average. She struck out 76 batters in 59 innings pitched.
She helped herself at the plate, batting .433 with six doubles, three triples and a home run. McNally drove in 25 runs with 16 runs scored.
“Maggie is a complete player who really stepped her game up this year and took it to another level,” Spring Hill coach Corey Katzer said. “In the years past, Maggie was kind of overlooked, which was unfair for what Maggie had accomplished, as Vanessa Murray took a lot of notoriety, which was well deserved.
“Maggie has done it not only in the circle but in the outfield and at the plate,” Katzer said. “It was great to see Maggie put a season together that she did where she was undefeated up through the state tournament.”
McNally was first-team Spotlight at pitcher. She was first-team All-Frontier League at pitcher. McNally was also first-team All-State Class 5A at outfield.
She really came into her own this season, Katzer said, becoming a complete pitcher.
“The one thing that Maggie demonstrated this year was she learned how to pitch,” Katzer said. “Over the last few years, Maggie was so dominant she could rely on her speed to be successful. Hitters in the league have gotten better and have learned to hit speed.
“Maggie did such a great job of learning how to get hitters out without being able to just rare back and throw it past hitters,” he said. “That is a hard thing for pitchers to do when they have been so dominant with their speed and power. That shows a lot of character on her part and is a great example for the younger kids in our program. Shows them having the ability to adjust is crucial.”
McNally, a senior ace, did her talking on the field, Katzer said.
“As far as a leader, Maggie stepped forward this season,” he said. “Maggie, much like Mya and Jaleigh, is a leader through her work ethic. We did not have a lot of vocal leadership, and that is probably unusual for a team that made the state tournament, but it just demonstrates the work ethic and commitment that the ladies have for this program.”
