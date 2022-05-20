SPRING HILL – The Lady Broncos sent aces Maggie McNally and Vanessa Murray to the mound in the Class 5A regional softball tournament.
McNally and Murray allowed just two runs on three hits all day, defeating Turner 15-0 and Shawnee Heights 5-2 on Tuesday, May 17.
Murray threw a one-hit shutout as Spring Hill defeated Turner in the opener. She struck out six and walked one.
McNally gave up two runs on two hits against Shawnee Heights in the championship game. She walked two and fanned nine.
Spring Hill, 19-2, won its second straight regional championship.
Members of the Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team are Amara Beck, Blaire Sommer, Brielle Dee, Campbell Mermis, Coral Callen, Delaney Hill, Emily Bergman, Emma Reeve, Gracie Bishop, Jaleigh White, Maggie McNally, Malia January, Marisa January, Mya January, Nora Burrell, Quin Thompson, Riahn Pinkerton and Vanessa Murray.
Shawnee Heights put the pressure on Spring Hill, striking for two runs in the top of the first inning.
Hill singled in the home half of the first, driving home two runs to even the slate.
Pinkerton drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in the second, putting a ball in play for an RBI ground out.
Spring Hill took a 3-2 lead. The Lady Broncos added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning.
White doubled and tripled. She had one run scored.
Hill had two base hits and drove in two runs. Malia January singled and drove in one run. Pinkerton drove in one run and scored.
Spring Hill opened the regional tournament with 15 runs on nine hits in a 15-0 shutout against Turner.
The Lady Broncos broke the game open with a six-run second and added to the margin with six more runs in the third.
Malia January, Mya January and Marisa January combined for two hits, four RBI and six runs scored.
Malia January hit a home run. White singled, tripled, drove in one run and scored four runs. Pinkerton tripled and scored. McNally doubled, drove home two runs and scored.
Mya January is batting .521 with eight doubles and six home runs. She has driven in 24 runs with 35 runs scored.
McNally has a .460 average with six doubles, three triples and a home run. She has driven in 25 runs with 16 runs scored.
White is batting .508 with seven doubles, three triples and five home runs. She has driven home 21 runs with 27 runs scored.
McNally is 11-0 on the season. She has 72 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched with a 2.71 earned run average.
Murray has an 8-2 record on the mound. She has 71 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched.
