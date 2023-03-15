230315_mr_spt_mermis

Spring Hill sophomore Campbell Mermis shows off her second-place medal from the Class 6-5A state tournament, becoming the first Lady Bronco to reach the title match.

 Submitted Photo

SPRING HILL — Campbell Mermis wrote some school history during her sophomore season with the Spring Hill Lady Broncos wrestling team.

Mermis was the runner-up at 145 pounds in the Class 6-5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City.

