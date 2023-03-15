SPRING HILL — Campbell Mermis wrote some school history during her sophomore season with the Spring Hill Lady Broncos wrestling team.
Mermis was the runner-up at 145 pounds in the Class 6-5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City.
It is the first time in Spring Hill school history that one of the girls advanced to the state championship match.
Mermis lost a 6-1 decision in the title match against Avari Johnson of Leavenworth.
Mermis was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestler of the Year.
“Campbell is a great kid who is still fairly new to wrestling,” Spring Hill coach Tucker Woofter said. “As a sophomore she understands her role is to come to practice every day with the mission to grow as a wrestler and an athlete.”
Marmis works hard every day and sets the example to follow, Woofter said.
“She is incredibly strong and athletic, but her work ethic is what makes her truly special,” he said. “She is a great member of the team because she lets her performance do the talking.”
Mermis does not just want to succeed herself, but also wants her teammates to succeed, Woofter said.
“She invests in others each and every day,” he said. “I believe she truly cares about her teammates and that is what makes her so special.”
Mermis was 3-1 at state, placing second.
Mermis opened the state tournbament with a pin against Taylor Gossman of Junction City. She won a 12-7 decision in her second match against Angel Serrano of Garden City. Mermis advanced to the historic title match with a pin against Madison Davison of Washburn Rural.
Mermis was 42-3 on the season. She was the Class 6-5A regional champion. Mermis was 4-0 with three pins.
Mermi was 4-0 with four pins to win the 145-pound title in the Frontier League Tournament.
She was 3-0 for first place in the Blue Valley West Invitational, leading the Lady Broncos to the team title.
Mermis was 3-0 in the Spring Hill Invitational. She won all three matches with pins.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
