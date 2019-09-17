OTTAWA — Quarterback Corbyn Meyers threw for three touchdowns and running back Zade Barker ran for three touchdowns to lead the Spring Hill Broncos to a 49-7 victory at Ottawa.
Meyers completed 10 of 14 passes for 121 yards on the road Friday, Sept. 13. Barker had 22 carries for 189 yards.
Spring Hill improved to 2-0 with the victory. It is the program’s first 2-0 start since 2001.
The Broncos had one touchdown drive in the first quarter. Spring Hill ran away with the game with 21 points in the second quarter and 21 points in the third quarter.
Spring Hill had 395 yards of total offense. The Broncos ran the ball for 274 yards and threw it for 121 yards.
Dylan Lazenby ran the ball twice for 32 yards and one touchdown. Meyers had four carries for 31 yards.
Zach Knowlton caught six passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Gage Klutts had two receptions for 47 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Daniel Mitchell and Logan Greenhalgh each had one reception.
Wyatt Dickey led the Bronco defense with 11 tackles, including two solo tackles and one tackle for a loss of yardage.
Jackson Rauenzahn made nine tackles with seven solo tackles and two tackles for a loss.
Brady Larson had eight tackles with four solo tackles and four assisted tackles.
Hunter Willyard made seven tackles. Jakob Stovall had six tackles with a quarterback sack for a loss of yards.
Cody Powell, Carson Downes and Greenhalgh each made five tackles. Chase Wilm had three tackles.
