SPRING HILL — When the Lady Broncos sent Vanessa Murray to the mound, Spring Hill was almost unbeatable.
Murray was 7-0 during the regular season with an earned-run average of 0.84.
Her only loss came against Goddard, a 3-1 decision, in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.
Murray was named the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Pitcher of the Year.
She allowed just seven runs in 58.1 innings pitched. Murray struck out 93 batters while walking seven for a strikeout to walk ratio of nine to one.
Murray helped lead the Lady Broncos to a 22-2 record, winning a regional title and a share of the Frontier League title along the way.
“I am honored to be named pitcher of the year,” Murray said. “It was an amazing season for my teammates and me. I was lucky to have an incredible defense behind me and a very strong catcher in front of me this year. The team made some outstanding plays which allowed us to go the first six games without any runs being scored.
“Going into regionals we felt pretty confident,” she said. “I knew that if I could continue to move my ball well and hit the spots that my catcher wanted me to hit, we would stand a good chance of winning regionals and make it to state.”
Spring Hill won its first 16 games of the season. The Lady Broncos did not allow a single run in their first six games and outscored their opponents 227 to 23 on the season.
“Playing in the state tournament in Wichita was a dream of mine since even before high school,” Murray said. “It was an amazing feeling playing on an NCAA Division I field.”
Murray hit a home run against Goddard for the Lady Broncos only run of the game.
“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts we were beat in the first round by a very good team,” she said. “However, even though we had six seniors graduate, we have a very strong group coming back next year and are looking forward to taking the team back to state and hopefully going all the way this time.”
Murray was a first-team Spotlight selection at pitcher.
“Vanessa Murray, the most dominant pitcher in the league, but only a second team All-League pitcher,” Spring Hill coach Corey Katzer said. “She played first base when she wasn’t pitching. She pitched the opening round game at the state tournament on a severely sprained ankle, and only allowed one earned run.”
Murray aided her own cause, batting .339 with 21 hits.
