DE SOTO – Katie Murray, Iommi Paulsen and Taylor Ellett led the Spring Hill Lady Broncos golf team to fourth place in the Class 5A regional at De Soto.
Murray, Paulsen and Ellett placed in the top 20 at the regional meet Monday, Oct. 14, qualifying for the state meet at Emporia.
Murray placed 13th with a 91 on the course for Spring Hill.
Paulsen carded a 95 for 16th place.
Ellett finished 20th on the leaderboard with a round of 101 for 19th place.
Kyra Schmuhl, Lauren Hess and Abby Warcazowski also competed in the regional for the Lady Broncos.
“The girls had a great season this year,” Spring Hill coach Dan Miller said. “They all worked really hard this year and it should throughout the season. It was a great group of girls to work with.”
Spring Hill placed in five of the eight tournaments they competed in this season. The Lady Broncos won a team title, placed second in two tournaments and tied for fourth in two tournaments.
Murray, a senior, will be playing her final round of golf for the Lady Broncos during the state tournament.
“Katie Murray who has been a great inspiration all four years,” Miller said. “We are truly going to miss her next year. We want to wish everyone good luck at state.”
