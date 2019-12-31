SALINA — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos ended the season in the Class 5A state volleyball tournament at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
The Lady Broncos, 38-4, were 1-2 in pool play on Friday, Nov. 1.
Spring Hill lost to St. Thomas Aquinas by scores of 19-25 and 16-25. The Lady Broncos defeated Bishop Carrol in straight sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-21. Spring Hill lost to St. James in its final pool play match with scores of 16-25 and 13-25.
The Class 5A substate champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos volleyball team accomplished some things the program had not done since 1985 and 1983.
Spring Hill won the regional title on its home court, defeating Kansas City Washington and Bonner Springs, to advance to state for the first time since 1985.
The Lady Broncos also captured a Frontier League title. It was the first league crown for the program since 1983. Spring Hill didn’t just win the league, they went undefeated in league play with a perfect 9-0 record.
Members of the Spring Hill Lady Broncos state volleyball team are: Cate Milroy, Mariah Hess, Emery Stevenson, Addie Hedrick, Allisyn Frank, Kathryn Frakes, Daphne Gardner, Caitlyn Rexroat, Jayln Stevenson, Danielle Gonzalis, Rylee Serpan and Julia Hess. Spring Hill is coached by Erica Book, Jamie Oshel, Jill Starling and Emily Redeker.
“What a season. I’m so incredibly proud of our girls and all they accomplished this season,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “The teamwork and heart these girls showed all season long was remarkable.
“The girls are league champs and made it to state for the first time in 30 years,” Book said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.