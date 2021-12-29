SPRING HILL — Austin Rivers was always around the football for the Spring Hill Broncos.
Rivers, a linebacker, made a team-leading 117 tackles. He was one of the leading tacklers in the state of Kansas.
Rivers was named the Tri-County Spotlight Football Defensive Player of the Year.
“Austin was an incredible leader for us defensively,” Spring Hill coach Jason Feeback said. “He got us lined up and in the right defense throughout the season.
“He was one of our top tacklers in the state this season statistically,” Feeback said. “He also has an incredible motor and is a smart football player who is a student of the game.”
Rivers made 79 solo tackles and assisted on 38 tackles. He had two tackles for a loss of yardage. Rivers had one interception and recovered one fumble.
“Austin had an incredible offseason and worked really hard to prepare for his senior year,” Feeback said. “Initially, we were working him at defensive back, but he had a nose for the football and was physical at the point of contact early in the summer.
“Austin has the attitude we needed on defense,” he said. “We could see he made things happen when he stepped in at linebacker during the Washburn Camp. It was an ‘aha moment’ for our coaches.”
Rivers motor never quit, Feeback said.
“I think the thing that sticks out about Rivers is his motor,” Feeback said. “The guy can cover sideline to sideline.”
Rivers had an incredible game in the Spring Hill Broncos victory against the Paola Panthers.
“My favorite play from this season was his interception against Paola,” Feeback said. “That was a culmination of film study, hustle, and skill.
“He prepped himself weekly through film study and understanding the defensive game plan,” Feeback said. “The guy was a student of the game and had a good idea of what offenses were trying to do because of his preparation.”
Rivers was a team leader on and off the field.
“Austin was a tremendous practice player and was usually keeping things interesting with his smack talk on the offense,” Feeback said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the heart and determination Austin displayed during his senior football season. He made a lot of things happen and was the leader of our defense.”
