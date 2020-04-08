SPRING HILL — The Bronco baseball team lost its chance to defend a Frontier League title.
Spring Hill won the 2019 league crown with a perfect record of 7-0 in league play. The Broncos were 12-6 overall. Four members of the program were first-team Spotlight baseball team selections.
The Broncos were ready to make another postseason run in 2020, led by 12 seniors.
Broncos senior pitcher Bear Gardner was the ace of the staff. He also played third base. Gardner singed with the University of Central Missouri for football and possibly baseball. Gardner was the Spotlight pitcher of the year last season. Gardner was 5-0 with a 2.054 earned-run average. He struck out 42 batters, walked eight and allowed 31 hits in 31 innings pitched.
Senior catcher Corbyn Meyers has committed to Fort Scott Community College. He was a first-team Spotlight selection. Meyers was the signal caller behind the plate. He batted .463 with 25 base hits. He had six doubles, drove in 14 runs and had three runs scored.
Zade Barker, a senior, was a first-team selection at outfield. Barker hit .354 with 17 base hits. He had seven doubles and one triple. Barker drove in 12 runs and had 19 runs scored.
Senior pitcher and infielder Alex Johnson is headed to Concordia University in Nebraska to play baseball.
Senior Colby Stewart plays second base.
Senior pitcher Logan Greenhalgh has committed to Fort Scott Community College for football.
Jakob Stovall, a senior, plays second base.
Senior JB Watkins pitches and plays outfield.
Broncos senior Tyler Rolfe plays outfield.
Andrew Brown, a senior, pitches for Spring Hill.
Tyler Morey, a senior, is a pitcher.
Senior Brady Stevenson does a little bit of everything for the Broncos. He catches, plays first base and outfield.
Fifty-eight players were out for the program.
