BASEHOR, Kan. – The season came to an end for the Spring Hill boys basketball team on the road in the Class 5A substate tournament.
The 16th-seeded Broncos (5-16) fell to top-seeded Basehor-Linwood (19-2) in the first round of substate at Basehor-Linwood High School on Tuesday, March 1, by a final of 67-48.
Spring Hill seniors playing in their final game for the Broncos were Reece Clauder, Kameron Crotchett, Jaun Diaz Sanz and Daniell Mitchell.
"Our season came to an end Tuesday night as we lost to the No. 1 seed Basehor-Linwood,” Spring Hill coach Wesley Book said. “Just like the season, our guys battled for all 32 minutes. I could not be more proud of the progress we made from the beginning of the year to the end.
“Those 12 players who suited that night never gave up, even when things were tough early on,” Book said. “We made some great memories that will last a lifetime. We will miss Kam, Danny, Reece and Juan. We appreciate all their hard work and dedication. You will always be a part of our basketball family.”
Spring Hill played tough early against Basehor-Linwood. The Broncos trailed the Bobcats by four points at the end of the first quarter, 15-11.
Basehor-Linwood took control of the game with an 18-3 second-quarter run and never looked back.
Spring Hill was outscored 18-17 in the third quarter and closed the game out with a 17-16 edge in the final frame.
Luke Metcalf led the Broncos with 12 points. Clauder posted 11 points.
Mitchell scored nine points. Chase Bond and Crotchett each had eight points.
Spring Hill sank 20 field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Broncos made two of five from the free-throw line.
Basehor-Linwood made 27 field goals with five 3-pointers. The Bobcats sank eight of 13 from the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.