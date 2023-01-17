OVERLAND PARK — The Spring Hill Broncos and the Lady Broncos won team titles at the Blue Valley West Invitational.
The Spring Hill Broncos went 5-0 to win the dual-style boys tournament Friday, Jan. 13.
Spring Hill boys wrestlers pose for team pictures after winning the Blue Valley West Invitational dual-style tournament. The Broncos were 5-0 on the day.
OVERLAND PARK — The Spring Hill Broncos and the Lady Broncos won team titles at the Blue Valley West Invitational.
The Spring Hill Broncos went 5-0 to win the dual-style boys tournament Friday, Jan. 13.
The Lady Broncos placed 11 wrestlers in the top four of their weight classification, scoring 186 points to win the Blue Valley West Mixer bracket-style tournament.
Spring Hill defeated De Soto by a score of 52-21 to open the tournament. The Broncos scored a 43-24 victory against Blue Valley West.
The Broncos defeated Shawnee Mission West by a score of 57-21. Spring Hill dominated in a 66-12 win against Lee’s Summit North. The Broncos ended the day with a 76-0 shutout against Shawnee Mission North.
Senior Draven Pipken notched the 100th win of his high school career during the tournament. Pipken was 3-0 with two pins at 215 pounds.
Kelson McAllister went 5-0 with five pins at 157 pounds. Noah Anderton was 5-0 with three pins at 165 pounds.
Jake Cochran was 4-0 with three pins at 106 pounds. Avery Bartek went 4-0 with four pins at 144 pounds. Ryan Pahl was 4-1 with four pins at 126 pounds.
James Sheldon went 3-1 with three pins at 132 pounds. Miles Bell was 3-1 with two pins at 150 pounds. Austin Ross was 3-2 with two pins at 138 pounds.
Caden Bartek was 2-0 with a pin at 175 pounds. Ben Brooks went 2-1 at 175 pounds. Gage Wingerter was 2-2 with two pins at 285 pounds. Logan Alexander was 1-3 with a pin at 190 pounds.
RoseMary Mader, Grace Oppeau, Campbell Mermis and Avery Feeback won titles for the Lady Broncos.
Mader, 10-5, was 3-0 with two pins for first place at 115 pounds.
Oppeau placed first at 130 pounds. Oppeau, 18-5, was 2-0 with two pins.
Mermis, 20-1, was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 145 pounds. She is 20-1 on the season.
Feeback, 14-6, was 2-0 with two pins for first place at 190 pounds.
Jay Yoder, 15-8, was runner-up at 125 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.
Taisha Charles, 10-7, placed second at 140 pounds. Charles was 2-1 with one pin.
Avery Donahey, 12-7, placed third at 130 pounds. She was 3-1 with three pins.
Kaleigh Guthrie finished third at 155 pounds. She was 3-1 with three pins.
Paige Peterson was fourth at 110 pounds. She was 2-2 with a pin and a sudden victory.
Cali Claar placed fourth at 170 pounds. She was 3-2 with two pins.
Averi Cochran placed fifth at 100 pounds. Dezaray Madsen was fifth at 115 pounds.
Kaylynn Ottenschnieder was sixth at 120 pounds. Morgan Hinton placed sixth at 155 pounds.
Elie Gann finished seventh at 105 pounds. Kendall Anderson was seventh at 125 pounds.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.