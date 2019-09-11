BONNER SPRINGS – Led by three Top-20 performances, the Spring Hill boys cross country team placed third in the Bobcat Classic held at Wyandotte County Park.
Freshman Caleb Brueckner set the pace for the Broncos in his varsity debut Thursday, Sept. 5, placing 15th with a time of 18 minutes, 19 seconds. Brueckner ran an average mile 5:55.
Tommy O’Leary was 16th in 18:23. Braxton Dixon was 18th with a time of 18:36.
Jacob Brueckner placed 23rd in 18:55. Kael Knittel was 61st. Aaron Burell placed 81st. Braden Stillmaker was 88th.
Also running for the Spring Hill boys were Remington White, Blake Norman, Riley Tyron, Antony Casenas, Jordan Kinsey, Braeden George and Michael Shick.
Alyssa Anderson placed ninth to lead the Lady Broncos, covering the course in 22:02.
Vienna Lahner placed 30thin 24:25. Molly Murray was 40th. Ana Martinez placed 42nd.
Rylee Calderwood was 55th. Saydee Shannon placed 61st. Rebecca McCreight finished 66h.
Also running for the Spring Hill girls were Abigale Sparks, Morgan Brueckner and Lillian Haney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.