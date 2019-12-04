SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill wrestling program features two teams this season with boys and girls.
For the first time girls wrestling, with duals and tournaments for them to face each other, is part of high school wrestling in the state of Kansas.
Spring Hill sports a roster of 65 wrestlers, including 18 for the inaugural girls wrestling season.
“This is going to be something that helps grow our sport,” Spring Hill coach Tucker Woofter said. “I believe the sport is great for the development of young people. This has been proven to us over the last few years in our girls program.”
Spring Hill girls returning with experience from the co-ed program last season are Natalia Moreno, 116 pounds; Raegan Stinemetz, 123 pounds; Nevaeh Tauer, 130 pounds: Lexi Dillon, 136 pounds: Christina Gonzalez, 145 pounds, and Hayleigh Diffley, 170 pounds.
“They all return for us from last year’s team. We are very excited about many of our young and new wrestlers as well,” Woofter said.
The Spring Hill boys return five state-qualifiers. On a quest to return to state are: Tommy O’Leary, 138 pounds; Zade Barker, 145 pounds; Wyatt Dickie, 152 pounds; Jakob Stovall, 160 pounds; and Logan Greenhalgh, 220 pounds.
Michael Searcy, a transfer, is a returning state qualifier. He will compete at 126 pounds.
Other letter-winners back are: Carter Seaton, 126 pounds; Landon Rockers, 132 pounds; Austin Rivers 132 pounds; Zach Knowlton, 138 pounds; Josh Dickie, 170 pounds; Collin Rooney, 170 pounds; Andrew Campbell, 182 pounds; David Vega, 195 pounds; and Denver Greenhalgh, heavyweight.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are Drevan Pipkin, 195 pounds; and Miles Bell, 120 pounds.
“We expect to do well at whatever regional the state chooses to place us in,” Woofter said. “I believe we are going to take more wrestlers to the state tournament than we have in years past. I also believe we have the capabilities to place more wrestlers at the state tournament than we have in years past.”
Spring Hill is competing in Class 5A. The Broncos moved from Class 4A to 5A in wrestling last season.
Woofter is entering his 15th season with the program.
Spring Hill is on a quest to compete and challenge in the league. Every team is a team to beat, Woofter said.
“To win all of them, that is the goal,” he said. “In the league we are ranked at the bottom. I think the state is looking past us. We will be ready to make some noise at the end of the year. In the League: Bonner is the team to beat.”
