SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill High School football team had another excellent semester in the classroom.
The team's grade-point average for the fall was 3.1.
The Broncos recognized the top 10 student-athletes on the list. The top eight all had a 4.0.
“The team grade-point average was 3.1 and our 10th place guy had a 3.86 grade-point average for the fall semester,” Spring Hill coach Jason Feedback said. “The way you do anything is the way you do everything."
Senior quarterback Corbyn Meyers, senior defensive back Hunter Willyard, sophomore tight end Logan Hilgendorf, sophomore quarterback Fletcher Pankey, sophomore defensive lineman Colin Rooney, sophomore offensive lineman Carson Stear, sophomore wide receiver Daniel Mitchell and freshman wide receiver Luke Metcalf all had perfect 4.0s.
Freshman wide receiver Bryce Kircner was ninth on the list with a 3.88 GPA.
Tied for 10th on the list with a 3.86 GPA are senior offensive lineman Aron Dominick, senior defensive lineman Carson Downs, junior linebacker Jacob Hooker, junior defensive back Cody Powell, sophomore offensive lineman Aiden Palmer and freshman wide receiver Kelson McAllister.
