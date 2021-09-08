SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill cross country program is ready to take on the Frontier League and challenge for regional and state honors.
Spring Hill has strong numbers with 23 boys, and 18 girls out for the program.
Back to pace the Lady Broncos are seniors Alyssa Anderson, Molly Murray, Saydee Shannon and Vienna Lahner.
Other letter-winners back are: sophomore, Jasim Hunt, sophomore Kate Penhallow, sophomore Kiana Navratil and sophomore Kylie Rogers.
Seniors Braden Stillmaker and Kael Knittel return to lead the boys.
Additional letter-winners on the roster are junior Braeden George and sophomores Aidan Smith and Ryland O’Hanlon.
Girls challenging for the varsity seven include sophomore Payton Hines and freshmen Eula Barnett and Legacy Murphy.
Boys looking to run their way onto the varsity seven are freshmen Calen George, Jack Janovich and Logan Beckman.
“We hope to win a couple of league titles and qualify our teams for the state meet,” Smitheran said. “We have some very talented runners leading both of our squads. I believe we’ll be on the podium at the state meet at the end of October.
“Closing the time gap between our lead runners and the rest of the scoring members of our teams is going to be critical,” he said. “If we are able to run as a tight group in our three to six spots, we are going to be tough to beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.