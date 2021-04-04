BALDWIN – The Spring Hill Lady Broncos and Broncos track and field program captured team titles in the Baldwin Invitational.
The Spring Hill girls scored 192 points, defeating runner-up Eudora by 53.5 points. The Spring Hill boys posted 157 points, holding off Eudora for the title by seven points in the meet Thursday, April 1.
The Lady Broncos won the 4x100-meter relay in 51.18 seconds, setting a new meet record. The Spring Hill girls also won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:17.
Izzy Williams, Payton Vogelbacher and Gavyn Hurley placed first, second and third in the 100-meter dash. Williams set the pace in 13.06 seconds. Williams also won the 200-meter dash in 27 seconds.
Jalyn Stevenson placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 4.7 seconds.
Vienna Lahner won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30. She ran a time of 5:32 for first place in the 1,600-meter run.
Alli Frank won the long jump with a leap of 17-4.5. Stevenson placed second. Frank placed third in the triple jump.
Kate Penhallow was third in the 3,200-meter run.
Lorelei Harris placed third in the high jump.
Logan Kilby finished third in the pole vault.
Otto Knittel and Jordan Kinsey placed first and second in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Knittel ran a time of 15.44 in the 110-meter hurdles, and won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.54.
Knittel also struck gold in the javelin, placing first with a mark of 151-7. Leonardo Bazza placed second.
Garrah Bauer won the long jump with a leap of 20-8. Daniel Mitchell placed third.
Daniel Mitchell won the triple jump with a mark of 38-6.5. Bauer placed third.
John Mitchell placed second in the 1,600-meter run.
The Spring Hill boys placed second in the 4x100-meter relay, second in the 4x800-meter relay and third in the 4x400-meter relay.
Tommy O’Leary placed third in the pole vault.
