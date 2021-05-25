PITTSBURG — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos were runner-up in the Class 5A regional track and field meet.
Spring Hill scored 100 points in the regional Friday, May 21.
The Spring Hill boys placed third, scoring 96 points.The Lady Broncos placed first in the 4x400-meter relay.
Otto Knittel won the 110-meter high hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the javelin.
Thomas O’Leary cleared 12-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Vienna Lahner was runner-up in the 1,600-meter run. She was second in the 800-meter run.
Meredith Todd placed second in the discus. She placed third in the shot put.
Aidan Palmer was second in the discus.
The Lady Broncos placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Izzy Williams was third in the 200-meter dash.
Allisyn Frank placed third in the long jump.
Williams was fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Kenzie Rios placed fourth in the shot put.
Jalyn Stevenson was fourth in the long jump.
Frank placed fourth in the triple jump.
Leonardo Bazza placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles. Collin Rooney was fourth.
Bazzo was third in the discus.
The Spring Hill boys placed third in the 4x400-meter relay.
Fletcher Pankey was third in the javelin.
Rooney was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.