SPRING HILL – Jenna Weber and Sydney Buscher combined for 33 points to lead Spring Hill past Ottawa on senior night.
Weber, a junior, posted a game-high 17 points in a 53-24 victory Friday, Feb. 25. Buscher, a freshman, topped double figures with 16 points.
Spring Hill recognized senior players and managers Coral Callen, Tessa Dawson, Alana Frigon, Lorelie Harris, Olivia Lister, Alynna Mattox, foreign exchange student Laura Santellani, Hannah McCormick, Cate Milroy, Molly Murray, Kaylee Oakes, Brookelynn Powell, Emma Rinehart and Marlee Saxon.
Coach Clay Frigon, who recently notched his 200th win, accepted a position as the new assistant athletic director at Spring Hill and announced this will be his final season as head coach.
Oakes scored four points in the first quarter, leading the Lady Broncos to an 18-9 run.
Spring Hill added to the lead the rest of the way. The Lady Broncos held a 12-6 advantage in the second quarter.
The Lady Broncos went on a 16-6 run in the third quarter to all but seal the win. Spring Hill had a running clock late in the fourth quarter and finished off a 29-point victory, 53-24.
Seniors Milroy, Frigon, Murray, Powell and Oakes all scored for the Lady Broncos.
Spring Hill made 19 field goals, including eight 3-pointers. The lady Broncos made seven of nine from the free-throw line.
The Lady Bronco defense held Ottawa to nine points or less in each of the four quarters. Spring Hill allowed just nine points in the entire second half.
Ottawa made five field goals with one 3-pointer. Ottawa sank 13 of 24 from the line.
