EMPORIA – The Spring Hill Lady Broncos' quest for a state title came to an end against St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at White Auditorium.
The Lady Broncos (16-7) fell to St. Thomas Aquinas (21-2) by a final of 48 to 27 on Thursday, March 10.
Spring Hill senior players and managers representing the Lady Broncos for the last time were: Coral Callen, Tessa Dawson, Alana Frigon, Lorelie Harris, Olivia Lister, Alynna Mattox, Laura Santellani, Hannah McCormick, Cate Milroy, Molly Murray, Kaylee Oakes, Brookelynn Powell, Emma Rinehart and Marlee Saxon.
St. Thomas Aquinas jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter. The Saints held a 6-4 edge in the second quarter.
A 14-7 third-quarter run by the Saints made it a 14-point game, 36-22, as the game headed to the fourth quarter. Spring Hill was outscored 12-5 in the final frame.
Milroy led Spring Hill with seven points. Milroy added one steal and four rebounds.
Weber, who played a team-high 30 minutes, finished with six points. She added one blocked shot, one rebound and one assist.
Kylee Oakes had six points, three rebounds and one steal. Addison Bond, Sydney Buscher, Dawson and Powell also scored.
Powell had three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Buscher had three rebounds. Frigon and Callen each had two rebounds.
The Spring Hill seniors won the final two games on their home court, highlighting the final home series in coach Clay Frigon’s 20-year career.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos defeated Leavenworth by a score of 40-26 to win the Class 5A substate championship Saturday, March 5.
Spring Hill advanced to the finals with a 32-point victory, 63-31, against Highland Park on Wednesday, March 2.
Members of the Class 5A substate champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos are: Cate Milroy, Alana Frigon, Robyn Scoma, Alejandra Infante, Molly Murray, Audrey Harris, Tessa Dawson, Coral Callen, Addison Bond, Jenna Weber, Brookleyn Powell, Sydney Buscher, Lorelei Harris, Lilly Haney, McKenzie Stewart, Delaney Hill, Kaylee Oakes and Anna LaPlante.
Spring Hill is coached by Clay Frigon, Alicia VonStein, Jennifer Stecklein and Emily Redeker. Team managers are: Marlee Saxon, Olivia Lister, Hannah McCormick, Emma Rinehart, Ashley Brown and Alynna Mattox.
