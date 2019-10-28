OVERLAND PARK — Spring Hill qualified seven runners for the Class 5A state cross country meet.
The Broncos are sending four runners to state. The Lady Broncos had three girls punch their tickets for state.
The top three teams in each regional and the next four runners from nine qualifying teams advance to the state meet.
Braxton Dixon set the pace for the Spring Hill boys in the Class 5A regional meet at Blue Valley Southwest High School on Saturday, Oct. 26. Dixon placed 16th with a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds.
All of the individual boys qualifiers from the meet were from Spring Hill.
Thomas O’Leary ran a time of 17:26 for 18th place. Teammate Kael Knittel was right behind him in 17:28 for 19th place. Caleb Brueckner finished 21st with a time f 17:32.
Alyssa Anderson led the Spring Hill girls, placing eighth in 19:44.
Vienna Lahner was 13th in 20:28. Molly Murray finished 17th in 21:01.
Spring Hill will compete in the Class 5A state meet at Rim Rock Farms in Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 1.
St. Thomas Aquinas won the boys team title at the regional with a team score of 23. Blue Valley Southwest was runner-up with a score of 52. St. James placed third with a score of 55.
Spring Hill finished fourth in the team standings with a score of 102.
Braden Stillmaker placed 31st in 19:00. Aaron Burrell was 32nd in 19:17. Jacob Brueckner ran a time of 20:47 for 36th place.
St. James won the girls regional title with a score of 38. St. Thomas Aquinas had a score of 46 for second place. Blue Valley Southwest was third with a score of 54.
Spring Hill placed fourth in the girls team standings with a score of 96.
Rylee Calderwood ran a time of 22:27 for 27th place. Ana Martinez Gonzalez was 33rd in 24:22.
Abigail Sparks placed 37th in 25:27. Saydee Shannon was 38th in 25:52.
