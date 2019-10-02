SPRING HILL — Spring Hill Bronco keeper Chezney Haney made 12 saves at home against the Olathe North Eagles.
Haney and the Bronco defense kept the game close, but Spring Hill fell to Olathe North by a final of 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 23.
Less than eight minutes into the game, Olathe North scored on a crossing pass for the 1-0 lead.
Spring Hill failed to clear the ball 10 minutes later and Olathe North made the Broncos pay with a steal and the goal, taking the ball on the right side and putting it in the left corner for a 2-0 game with 23:02 left in the first half.
John Santos fired a shot for the Broncos that went wide of the goal with 18 minutes left in the half.
It was a physical game between the Broncos and the Eagles with a lot of hand checks and shoves. Officials did not stop the play very often, letting the teams play on.
Spring Hill defender Dominic Pemberton was knocked down on a play with 15 minutes left in the half. He was hurt on the play, but was able to walk off the field.
Bronco defender Logan Smoot had a big kick to clear the ball with 1:15 on the clock.
Haney came out of the goal and smothered the ball for the save with 4:02 left in the first half.
Pemberton was back in the game and made his presence felt with a boot to clear the ball for a big play for the Bronco defense.
Olathe North had a corner kick and Haney was able to punch the ball from harm’s way for another big save with 2:56 on the clock.
Spring Hill was out-shot 12-1 in the first half and trailed 2-0.
Olathe North dominated the possession, passing the ball from player to player and using both sides of the field.
Santos had a great drive on goal and was taken down inside the box with no call with 30:34 to play in the second half.
Haney came out to dive on a loose ball in front of the Spring Hill goal with 29 minutes left in regulation.
Hunter Williams fired in a shot for the Broncos that was saved by the Eagles with 27 minutes on the clock.
Olathe North scored late in the second half, making the final 3-0.
