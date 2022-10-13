Spring Hill seniors win final regular season home match By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Oct 13, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Spring Hill's Avery Pankey, No. 6, jumps as she runs to greet teammates after a three-set victory against rival Paola on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Spring Hill Lady Broncos Daphne Gardner and Jenna Weber go up for a block during a match against Paola on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Spring Hill players celebrate after winning a volley from Paola on senior night. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Keilah Rivers attacks the net on a spike for Spring Hill during a match against Paola. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Spring Hill setter Daphne Gardner runs the offense for the Lady Broncos during a match against the Paola Lady Panthers. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Spring Hill's Gracie Klecan fires in a serve for the Lady Broncos against the Paola Lady Panthers on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Addie Hedrick lowers the boom on a spike for Spring Hill. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Spring Hill Lady Bronco hitter Jenna Weber hits a hard spike during a match against the Paola Lady Panthers on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING HILL – The two-time defending Class 5A substate champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos defeated the Class 4A state-ranked Paola Lady Panther volleyball team in three sets on senior night.The Lady Broncos won the match by scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-11 on Tuesday, Oct. 11.Spring Hill, 19-9, has been previously ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A by the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Broncos have won the Frontier League title two years in a row.Paola, 15-9, came into the match on a hot streak, winning the Atchison Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Lady Panthers are ranked sixth in the coaches poll.Prior to the match Spring Hill honored volleyball seniors and their parents. Players recognized were Danielle Birk, Daphne Gardner, Addie Hedrick, Avery Pankey and Jenna Weber.Spring Hill tied the first set at 3-3 with an ace by Gracie Klecan. Shannon Frakes made it 7-5 with a kill. Hedrick had a kill at 8-6. Frakes tied the set with a kill at 10-10.Sydney Buscher blasted a kill at 15-11. She added kills at 17-12, 18-12 and 19-13. Frakes had a kill at 24-15. Spring Hill went on to take the set 25-16.Paola jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set. The Lady Panthers led 6-3, 10-6 and 16-12.Elizabeth Suter broke a tie for the Lady Broncos with a kill at 19-18. She broke another tie with a kill at 20-19. Frakes ended the set with a kill at 25-21.Frakes had a kill as Spring Hill took a 4-0 lead in the third set. Weber had a kill at 5-1.Keilah Rivers fired in a kill at 7-1. Gardner tipped the ball over at 8-2. Rivers had a kill at 9-5.Buscher blasted a kill at 10-6. Weber followed with kills at 11-6, 12-6 and 14-6. Frakes had a kill at 15-6.Spring Hill ran the lead to 20-8. Gardner had a quick set over at 21-9. Rivers had a kill at 23-11. Spring Hill went on to take the set 25-11, winning the match three games to none. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 