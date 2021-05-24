LEAVENWORTH – The Lady Broncos posted a 10-0 shutout against Leavenworth to win the Class 5A regional softball title.
Spring Hill, 20-1, defeated Leavenworth by run-rule in five innings on Tuesday, May 18.
The regional was schedule to be held in Spring Hill, but was moved to Leavenworth due to the rain.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos will travel to Wichita to play in the Class 5A state tournament. Spring Hill will play Goddard at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Wilkins Stadium at Wichita State University.
Members of the Class 5A regional championship Lady Broncos softball team are Coral Callen, Paityn Flood, Mariah Hess, Julia Hess, Deaney Hill, Malia January, Margaret McNally, Gaige Pinkerton, Riahn Pinkerton, Avery Seeling, Porscha Stoker, Trinity Tauer and Vanessa Murray. Spring Hill is coached by Corey Katzer, Hailey Bachura and Amanda Phelps.
The Lady Broncos opened the regional tournament with an 11-1 victory against Turner.
Vanessa Murray pitched a no-hitter in the title game, striking out eight.
Paityn Flood homered for Spring Hill. Gaige Pinkerton doubled and tripled. Delaney Hill doubled.
Porsche Stoker, Julia Hess and Pinkerton each had a stolen base.
Riahn Pinkerton homered in the opener against Turner. She also had a double.
Murray and Flood doubled.
Gaige Pinkerton stole two bases. Stoker and Flood each stole a base.
Maggie McNally pitched the complete game. She allowed one run on two hits. McNally fanned 11.
Sweet 16
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won their first 16 games of the season.
During the first six games, the Lady Broncos outscored their opponents 73-0.
Spring Hill ended the regular season with a record of 19-1 and co-champions of the Frontier League. The team was 2-0 in regionals, entering the state tournament as the No. 2 seed.
