SPRING HILL – Thirty-seven players are out for a young Spring Hill Broncos baseball program.
Spring Hill returns four letter-winners in Zach Knowlton, Cooper Milroy, Donovan Johnson and Cade Johnson.
While the Broncos are young, they have some talented players ready to step into varsity roles, Spring Hill coach William Meier said.
“While we only have four returning lettermen, we do have a solid group of juniors and a few sophomores who are ready to step into new roles and looking forward to the challenge,” Meier said.
Spring Hill was 13-9 last season. Meier is entering his 12th season as coach of the Spring Hill Broncos baseball program.
Knowlton, a senior, plays centerfield and pitches. He was a first-team Spotlight selection at outfield.
Knowlton batted .368 with six doubles and a triple. He drove in 18 runs with 27 runs scored. Knowlton reached base 49 percent of the time. He stole 21 bases in 22 attempts. Knowlton had 38 chances in the outfield and had a .947 fielding percentage.
“Zach was a consistent playmaker for us this season at centerfield and batting in the third hole,” Meier said. “He was a hard player to get out.”
Milroy, a senior, plays middle infield and pitches.
Donovan Johnson, a junior, is a middle infielder and pitcher.
Cade Johnson, a junior, plays right field and pitches.
“Practices are going well,” Meier said. “These kids are putting out good effort, staying positive and working to get better every day.”
