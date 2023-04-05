SPRING HILL – More than 100 student-athletes are out for the Spring Hill track and field program.
The Spring Hill Broncos have 50 athletes out and the Lady Broncos boast a roster of 56.
Coaches Brent Smitheran and Brad Reinking bring almost 50 years of experience to the track and field. Smitheran is entering his 18th year as head coach for the Spring Hill boys. Reinking is in his 31st year with the Lady Broncos.
Seniors back to lead the Lady Broncos are middle distance runner Payton Hines, sprinter Gavyn Hurley, sprinter and jumper Logan Kilbey, pole vaulter Avery Pankey, sprinter Payton Volgelbacher and high jumper Jenna Weber.
The Lady Broncos also return junior thrower Avery Feeback, junior thrower Nevaeh Fulk, sophomore sprinter Addy Bauer, sophomore distance runner Addison Bond, sophomore sprinter Legacy Murphy, sophomore pole vaulter Adelyn O’Hanlon, sophomore thrower Margo Todd and sophomore jumper Lizzie Suter.
“We would like to place in the top three teams at each meet, and place in the top two at regionals,” Reinking said. “We need to stay healthy, and increasing our depth will be important to our success. Working hard should pay off in good results.”
Letter-winners back for the boys are senior sprinter Alex Gisel, junior jumper and hurdler Michael Anderson, junior sprinter and jumper Jack Gisel, junior thrower Carter Meek, sophomore distance runner Logan Beckman, sophomore distance runner Calen George, sophomore hurdler Cody Hockett, sophomore distance runner Jack Janovick, sophomore sprinter and jumper Seth Oberkrom and sophomore sprinter and thrower Jackson Torrez.
“We want to compete for a league title this season,” coach Smitheran said. “We are a relatively young squad. We are going to need our underclassmen to find ways to contribute and upperclassmen to be very consistent performers.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
