220413_mr_spt_track_08

Jenna Weber of Spring Hill clears the bar in the high jump. Weber won the event at the Paola Invitational.

 File Photo

SPRING HILL – More than 100 student-athletes are out for the Spring Hill track and field program.

The Spring Hill Broncos have 50 athletes out and the Lady Broncos boast a roster of 56.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.