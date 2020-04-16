SPRING HILL — After preparing themselves for this moment for four years, the seniors on the Spring Hill High School track and field team will never know what league, regional and state would have looked like in 2020.
The Bronco boys had seven seniors out for a program that was runner-up in the Class 5A regional last season.
Three senior girls were back for the Lady Broncos.
Alex Larson, Aron Dominick, Braxton Dixon, Caden Bacon, Hunter Willyard, Mason Meade and Skyler Navratil were ready to lead the Spring Hill boys team.
“These seven seniors were a part of the squad of 61 we had out this season before it was cut short,” Spring Hill boys coach Brent Smitheran said. “Ending the season was obviously the right thing to do, but my heart goes out to our kids, especially our senior class.”
Avery Anderson, Rylee Calderwood and Lauren VanDesteeg were eager to set the pace for the Spring Hill girls.
“I am really disappointed in no season,” Spring Hill girls coach Brad Reinking said. “It might have been the best track team in years.”
Larson ran the sprints. He would have been a letter winner.
Dominick competes in the throws. He was going to be a two-year letter winner.
Dixon ran distance races.Bacon ran sprints. Willyard, competed in the sprints. He was fourth all-time on the school’s 400 list.
Meade competes in the sprints and the jumps. Navratil is a distance runner. He is fifth all time on the school list in the 800 and 1,600.
Anderson ran the 100 and on the 4x100. Calderwood is a distance runner. VanDesteeg competed in the pole vault.
Forty-one girls were out for the Spring Hill girls team.
“We had high expectations with a lot of new talent,” Reinking said.
Izzy Williams, a state medalist, was returning in the sprints. Williams placed second in the 200 and fifth in the 100. She also won a medal with the 4x400 relay team, placing sixth.
Alli Frank, a state qualifier, was back in the relays and jumps. She won a state medal with the 4x400 relay team.
Meredith Todd was a state qualifier in the shot put and the discus.
Kenzie Rios was a state qualifier in the shot put.
