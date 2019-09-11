KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos volleyball team ran its record to 4-0, sweeping matches from Sumner Academy and Tonganoxie on the road.
Spring Hill defeated Sumner Academy in straight sets Thursday, Sept. 5, by scores of 25-7 and 25-0.
The Lady Broncos completed the sweep with a straight set win against Tonganoxie by scores of 25-8 and 25-20.
Spring Hill defeated Ottawa in its home opener Tuesday, Sept. 3 in three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-11.
The Lady Broncos opened the season at Mill Valley on Aug. 30, winning the best-of-five match by scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-16 and 25-17.
Spring Hill, 4-0, had won 10 of the 11 sets it had played on the season.
Jalyn Stevenson leads the Lady Broncos with 40 kills. Allie Frank has 32 kills. Kate Frakes has 23 kills. Jordyn Anderson and Addie Hedrick each have 16 kills.
Stevenson has a team-leading 11 aces. Mariah Hess had eight aces. Frakes has six aces.
Frakes has 10 blocks to lead the team. Frank has nine blocks. Stevenson has five blocks.
Caitlyn Rexroat led the club in digs with 44. Stevenson has 30 digs. Cate Milroy and Hess each have 14 digs.
Daphne Gardner has 108 assists. She is the setter. Garnder also has 12 digs.
Stevenson had 13 kills against Ottawa. Frank had eight kills. Hedrick added six kills.
Hess and Stevenson each had four aces. Rexroat had 14 digs. Stevenson had seven digs. Gardner had 31 assists.
Stevenson had 15 kills against Mill Valley. Frank had 11 kills. Frakes had eight kills. Stevenson and Rexroat each had four aces. Frank and Frakes each had five blocks.
