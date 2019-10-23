KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Spring Hill Broncos football team defeated the Piper Pirates on the road in a defensive battle.
The Broncos trailed the Pirates 6-0 at the half and won the game with a third-quarter drive, posting a 7-6 victory Friday, Oct. 18.
Piper struck first on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Pirates’ two-point conversion attempt failed.
Spring Hill answered in the third quarter, scoring on a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Corbyn Meyers to Evan Letellier.
Bear Gardner kicked the extra point, which proved to be the difference in the one-point victory.
Meyers completed five of 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He had six carries for 17 yards.
Dylan Lanzby ran the ball 15 times for 69 yards. He caught two passes.
Letellier caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Gage Klutts had one reception for 28 yards.
Wyatt Dickey led the Broncos defense with 14 tackles, including 11 solo tackles. Jakob Stovall made 12 tackles with eight solo tackles. Cody Powell had 11 tackles.
Chase Wilm had nine tackles. Jackson Rauenzahn made six tackles. Dom Scheerer and Zach Knowlton each had five tackles. Anthony Lakin and Aron Dominick each had four tackles.
