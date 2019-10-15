BONNER SPRINGS — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos swept the Bonner Springs Lady Braves on the road, winning their 26th match of the season.
Spring Hill won the match in three straight sets Thursday, Oct. 10, by scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-22.
The Lady Broncos, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, improved to 26-1 with the victory.
Jalyn Stevenson led Spring Hill with 19 kills in the match. Alli Frank recorded nine kills. Kate Frakes had eight kills.
Mariah Hess and Caitlyn Rexroat each had two aces. Cate Milroy, Daphne Gardner, Stevenson, Hess and Rexroat all served 100 percent on the night with no errors.
Rylee Serpan and Frakes each had two stuff blocks.
Stevenson and Rexroat each had 10 digs on defense. Milroy had seven digs. Gardner had five digs. Gardner ran the offense with 43 assists. Rexroat, the libero, received 35 serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.