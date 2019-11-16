SPRING HILL – When the Spring Hill volleyball team needed a big point, there were plenty of players who rose to the occasion.
One who was always ready to lower the boom on a spike for the kill or raise her arms at just the right moment in the perfect spot for a block was front row hitter Jalyn Stevenson.
“Jalyn was one of our go-to hitters and our leaders all season long,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said.
Stevenson was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Player of the Year.
“It’s amazing to receive this award, especially since there are so many talented and deserving girls playing in the area this year, and the history of who has recently received the award in the past few years,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson was not just an emotional leader on the court and set the example, she led the Lady Broncos in kills, hitting percentage and aces.
“Jalyn is our team leader,” Book said. “She does it all and was our go-to person.”
It was a magical season for the Spring Hill volleyball program. The Lady Broncos went 9-0 to capture an undefeated Frontier League crown. It was the first league title for the team since 1983. Spring Hill won the Class 5A substate, defeating Kansas City Washington and Bonner Springs for the program’s first trip to state since 1985.
The Lady Broncos won the Lansing Invitational and were runner-up in the Spring Hill Invitational.
“This season was one of the best seasons any team has had in the history of the school,” Stevenson said. "I think one thing that made our team successful was our team chemistry and how much energy and excitement we played with.
"It was a really great experience to be able to go to state with these girls," she said. "I’m so proud of our team and how hard we fought all season.”
Spring Hill was 1-2 in pool play at state, facing St. James, Wichita Bishop Carroll and St. Thomas Aquinas. The Lady Broncos were the only public school in their four-team pool play.
Stevenson played a key role in the Spring Hill Lady Broncos run through league, substate and state. She was named to the Class 5A all-state tournament team. Stevenson was a first-team Frontier League selection.
She is a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team selection and player of the year.
“She was a vital part of our offense and defense this season,” Book said. “She led our team with kills. Jalyn is a great kid and all-around leader.”
In addition to excelling on the volleyball court, Stevenson also brought her all-state game to the classroom where she has a 4.0 grade point average. She has committed to play collegiate volleyball at Washburn University.
Stevenson saw action in 102 of the 103 sets played by the Spring Hill Lady Broncos this season. She led the team with 455 kills, averaging 4.5 kills per set.
She had a kill percentage of 46.1 percent. Stevenson was second on the team in digs with 242, trailing only the libero.
Stevenson received 442 services, second only to the libero for the team lead. She added 49 blocks and 42 assists
Jalyn is the daughter of Melissa Stevenson and Chris Stevenson.
