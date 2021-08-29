SPRING HILL – Thirty-one Spring Hill graduates from the class of 2021 who are headed off to college this fall represent the purple and gold.
The student athletes signed national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school in May, prior to walking across the stage on graduation day.
Olivia Chrisman is going to Baker University for dance.
Morgan D’Albini is headed to Kansas State University for rowing.
Lexi Dillion signed with Johnson County Community College for soccer.
Paityn Flood is going to the University of St. Mary for softball. Flood was a Spotlight selection at second base. Flood batted .329. She had 21 hits, drove in 16 runs and had 22 runs scored.
Alli Frank signed with Baker University for volleyball. Frank, a middle hitter, was the Spotlight volleyball player of the year. She led the Lady Broncos with 234 kills.
Denver Gardner is going to Benedictine College for football. Gardner, a lineman, represented the Broncos in the Kansas Shrine Bowl game.
Chenzey Haney signed with Fort Hays State University for soccer. Haney made 81 saves in goal for the Broncos soccer team. He was a two-time Spotlight soccer defensive player of the year.
Ali Harrington is headed to Southwest Baptist University for soccer.
Jordan Haworth signed with Pittsburg State University for twirling.
Julia Hess is headed to Fort Scott Community College for softball. She was a Spotlight selection at utility. Hess hit .422 with 23 hits, including six doubles. She drove in eight runs and had 22 runs scored.
Lauren Hess is going to Fort Scott Community College for golf.
Mariah Hess signed with Fort Scott Community College for volleyball.
Olivia Johnson is headed to Avila University for dance.
Otto Knittel signed with Missouri Science and Technology for track and field. Knittel was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles and placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Even Letellier is headed to Dordt University in Iowa for football. Letellier was one of the Other Top Quarterbacks in Kansas to Watch from Sports in Kansas his senior season with the Broncos.
Emily Noll is going to Fort Scott for cheerleading.
Gaige Pinkerson is headed to Johnson County Community College for softball. She was a Spotlight selection at catcher. Pinkerton hit .357 for Spring Hill. She had 26 hits, drove home 19 runs and had 18 runs scored.
Megan Raach signed with Johnson County Community College for dance.
Jackson Rainforth is headed to Ottawa University in Surprise, Ariz., for soccer.
Kyra Schmuhl is going to Lubbock Christian University for golf.
Koby Scrivner is headed to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for baseball.
Brandon Seeling is going to Benedictine College for baseball.
Jalyn Stevenson signed with Washburn University for volleyball. Stevenson, who missed two-thirds of the season with an injury, was a first-team Spotlight volleyball selection at hitter. She was the Spotlight player of the year in 2019.
Porsche Stoker is headed to Kansas City Kansas Community College for softball.
Trinity Tauer is going to Kansas City Kansas Community College for softball.
Tanner Thompson signed with Mid-America Nazarene University for football. Thompson was a Spotlight football team selection on the offensive line.
Mason Weakley is going to Baker University for golf.
Ryan Weber signed with Kansas Wesleyan University for basketball. Weber was a Spotlight basketball selection at guard. He posted 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
Chase Wilm is headed to Benedictine College for football. Wilm was a Spotlight football selection at linebacker.
