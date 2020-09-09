SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Bronco football team returns two of the top players to watch in the state of Kansas.
Quarterback Evan Lettellier and wide receiver Zach Knowlton were recognized by Sports in Kansas among the top players returning in their positions.
Lettellier had just one pass intercepted last season. He played wideout most of last year, but will be back behind center for the 2020 campaign.
Knowlton had some of the best hands in the Frontier League. He was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selection at wide receiver. He was also an All-Frontier League selection. Knowlton caught 28 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns.
The Broncos were 5-5 last season and have their sights set on competing for a Frontier League championship.
Junior running back Dylan Lazenby is back as another offensive weapon for the Broncos. He rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Spring Hill also returns lineman Denver Gardner. He is a letter-winner who has started on the line the last two seasons.
Also back to help anchor the line are Tanner Thompson and Clay Fanning.
The Broncos have some rebuilding to do this season, losing eight starters on defense.
Cody Powell, a senior, was one of the defensive leaders last season. Powell, a defensive back, made 81 tackles.
Seniors Anthony Lankin and Braden Larson are ready to help lead the defense.
