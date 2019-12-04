SPRING HILL — Two seniors and a pair of juniors are back to lead the Spring Hill boys basketball team.
Alex Johnson, a 6-6 senior, can play forward or guard.
Connor Zorn, a 6-1 senior, will play guard. Zorn is coming back from an ACL injury he suffered in July and should be back in late January or early February.
Junior letter-winners returning are Cooper Jones and Ryan Weber.
Jones, 6-1, is the point guard. Weber, 6-2, is the team’s shooting guard.
Coach Wesley Book is entering his sixth season. The Broncos were 12-9 a year ago. The program has a record of 56-52 in Book’s tenure.
Thirty-nine players tried out for the program. Spring Hill kept 32 players for its freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.
“We will have a lot of new faces this year,” coach Book said. “I like the skill of our team this year.”
The Broncos lose all-league post players Brennen Feeback and John Frakes. With their departure in May, Spring Hill will change its offense to fit its personnel.
“The last two years we were inside-oriented, and this year will be the opposite,” Book said. “We have one solid post player who will be surrounded by shooters.”
Piper and Ottawa are the teams to beat in the Frontier League, Book said.
“Piper won state last year and has the best player in the league in Tamar Bates,” he said.
