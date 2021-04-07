SPRING HILL — The Broncos and Lady Broncos are ready to compete on the track and in the field, boasting a roster topping the century mark.
There are 103 student-athletes out for the Spring Hill boys and girls track and field program. There are 53 boys on the roster and 50 girls.
Veterans back for the boys are senior Keen Knittel, senior Tommy O’Leary, senior John Mitchell, junior Daniel Mitchell and junior Garrah Bauer. Knittel will compete in the hurdles, sprints and javelin. O’Leary will be in the sprints and pole vault. John Mitchell is a distance runner. Daniel Mitchell will compete in the jumps. Bauer will compete in the jumps.
“The weather has been unusually cooperative so far this season,” Spring Hill boys coach Brent Smitheran said. “Our kids have been putting in some long hours working at getting better.”
There are a lot of new faces on the team, and some who have been with the program who will be getting their first taste of varsity competition this spring, Smitheran said.
“Newcomer is kind of a relative term this year,” Smitheran said. “We have tenth-graders we’ve never seen compete and eleventh-graders who are being thrown into varsity without much experience at that level.”
Smitheran is entering his 21st year with the program and 16th as boys head coach.
“Losing last season was heartbreaking,” Smitheran said. “Above all else this season, we want to keep our kids healthy and give them a chance to compete.”
The Lady Broncos return seniors Izzy Williams, Meredith Todd, Alli Frank and Emily Dowd; and juniors Alyssa Anderson, Vienna Lahner, Kaylee Oaks and Kenzie Rios. Williams is a state-medal sprinter. Todd will compete in the throws. Frank will do the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Dowd is a sprinter. Anderson and Lahner are distance runners. Oaks and Rios compete in the throwing events.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are sophomore sprinter Payton Vogelbacher, sophomore sprinter Gavin Hurley, senior jumper Jalyn Stevensen and sophomore pole vaulter Avery Pankey.
“Staying healthy is the main goal for the Lady Broncos, said girls coach Brad Reinking, who is back for his 28th season. “We would like to finish in the top half of teams at all meets.
“I think maybe we can finish in the top three of most meets,” Reinking said. “We have the most out this season that we have ever had. We have a lot of talent, probably the most we have ever had as well. We are one sprinter away from being outstanding in the relays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.