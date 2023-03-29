SPRING HILL — Jenna Weber did it all for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos basketball team. Not only was she a leader on the court, but Weber also led by her example in the classroom and in the community.
Weber is a multi-sport scholar athlete for Spring Hill. She plays volleyball, basketball and track and field. Weber, a 4.0 student, is a member of the National Honor Society.
Weber was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“Jenna had a phenomenal season for us,” Spring Hill coach Paige Husa said. “She is a gym rat who was always looking to improve her game.”
Weber averaged a team-leading 20 points per game. She added 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
“This is a pretty cool honor,” Weber said. “I have spent a lot of time around the game and put in a lot of work. I have had lots of supporters along the way, and it is nice to see all that recognized.”
Weber shot 42 percent from the floor and 76.9 percent from the free-throw line.
“She does it all,” Husa said. “Jenna can score from 3-point range, off the dribble and from the free-throw line. Jenna worked her tail off on defense, often times guarding our opponent’s best player. She is a smart defender and knows the game extremely well.
“I am so proud of her. She put in a lot of hours to work on her game,” Husa said. “She was the heart of our team this season. Although she has such an impressive stat line, it is the intangibles that she did that helped us to have such a successful season. She dove after loose balls, guided her teammates into the right spots, and led by example.”
Winning the Frontier League title was one of the highlights, Weber said.
“We had a really good season,” she said. “We were young but it didn’t matter because we were able to work hard and have fun together every day.”
The Lady Broncos lost a lot of seniors from last year, but never stopped believing in themselves, Weber said.
“We knew we had to rebuild from the big senior class we lost last year,” she said. “Everyone was willing to take their role and work at it to make this season successful.”
