Spring Hill’s Jenna Weber drives past an Ottawa defender. Weber averaged 20 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Broncos.

SPRING HILL — Jenna Weber did it all for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos basketball team. Not only was she a leader on the court, but Weber also led by her example in the classroom and in the community.

Weber is a multi-sport scholar athlete for Spring Hill. She plays volleyball, basketball and track and field. Weber, a 4.0 student, is a member of the National Honor Society.

