Miami County farms will welcome visitors from across the region Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10, for a look at rural life in Eastern Kansas.
The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, offers an inside look at farm life with interactive educational opportunities set within the region’s natural beauty, according to a news release from the Miami County Economic Development office. The tour is free and consists of 17 farm stops, including five new additions.
• Better Equine Ranch, 29545 Pleasant Valley Road, Paola: Visitors will experience ranch life in a variety ways. The young and young-at-heart can make their own stick horse, ride a barrel horse, gather fresh eggs or sit and picnic while listening to the live band.
• Casa Somerset Sustainable Learning Center, 16315 W. 287th St., Paola: This six-acre estate provides more than beautiful scenery. It also provides endless learning opportunities. Visitors will learn about Native American foraging methods, bee keeping and worm composting. At 1 p.m. each day children can participate in the release of 15,000 ladybugs into Casa Somerset’s garden.
• Five Mile Farms, 39485 New Lancaster Road, La Cygne: This family-run operation is passionate about regenerative farming. Visitors will get an educational look at their pastures and soil fields while getting a taste of their beef and poultry.
• Madd House Hill Farm, 16030 W. 311th St., Paola: The Nigerian Dwarf Dairy goats that live at Madd House provide the milk that is turned into lotions, soaps and other goods. Visitors can meet and play with the goats while learning about the care needed to keep them happy and healthy.
• Sweet Streams Lavender Company, 12233 W. 233rd St., Bucyrus: The family behind Sweet Streams creates organic, high quality lavender products. Visitors will enjoy the serene surroundings of the lavender fields while getting an informational look into the growing, harvesting and processing of the lavender.
The farm tour offers families an opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying the more rural aspects of Miami County, according to the release. Each site offers educational activities. Animals range from alpacas to Hereford cattle and horses. Most stops offer picnic and rest area amenities. Those on the lookout for the perfect photo should keep an eye out for selfie stations.
The other dozen stops on the tour are:
- Foxfire Farm, 7195 W. 327th St., Louisburg
- Isinglass Estate Winery, 16241 W. 381 St., La Cygne
- Lakemary Center, 100 Lakemary Drive, Paola
- Miami Purebred Herefords, 36140 Victory Road, Paola
- Middle Creek Winery at New Lancaster General Store, 36688 New Lancaster Road, Paola
- NightHawk Vineyard & Winery, 16381 W. 343rd St., Paola
- Prothe’s Pecans, 33850 Victory Road, Paola
- Rocking Goat Farms, 37126 New Lancaster Road, La Cygne
- Silver Lining Herefords, 8435 W. 295th St., Louisburg
- Stonehaven Bison Ranch, 32846 Block Road, Paola
- Timber View Farm Alpacas, 14713 W. 311th St., Paola
- Wildwood Outdoor Education Center, 7095 W. 399th St., La Cygne
Visitors should pick up a “Farm Passport” at any participating location and have it stamped at each stop to enter into the door prize registrations, according to the release.
Weather plays a big role in the weekend, so visitors are encouraged to watch the forecast. Warmer weather may limit the activity level of some animals, so visitors may want to schedule those stops earlier in their day.
Bees and other flying insects are important to nature’s cycle. Many of the farms intentionally feature plants that encourage pollination. Visitors with allergies are encouraged to be prepared, according to the release.
Several stops will have products for sale that may require refrigeration, so participants are encouraged to bring a cooler. Products include cheese, pecans, fresh vegetables, honey, wine and blackberries. Not all locations accept credit cards, so visitors may want to carry cash if they plan on making any purchases.
The self-guided tour celebrates the county’s diversity and highlights local farm products found on the back roads of Miami County. Watch for directional signs the day of the tour and visit as many of the tour stops as you like.
Parking areas will be designated at each stop. While parking is available at each site, please be aware that weather and terrain may create some physical challenges, organizers said.
Although this event is child friendly, each site is a working farm. Visitors are asked to encourage children to respect the farm’s operations, plants and animals. Please leave pets at home.
For more information about the farm tour, or to receive a map of the sites, call (913) 294-4045. The tour’s website, www.MICOFarmTour.com, features a map of the sites and a copy of the tour’s brochure.
