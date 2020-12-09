SPRING HILL — Four starters are back to lead the Spring Hill Broncos boys basketball team.
Senior guard Cooper Jones, senior guard Ryan Weber, senior forward Evan Letellier and sophomore guard Luke Metcalf lead the way.
Jones, 6-1, averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Jones was a first-team All-Frontier League selection last season.
Weber, 6-2, averaged 9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 43 percent from 3-point range. Weber was an honorable mention all-league selection.
Letellier, 6-3, averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds last season.
Metcalf is ready to build on a solid freshman campaign. Metcalf, 6-2, averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds. He shot 48 percent from 3-point range.
Spring Hill also returns senior guard John Mitchell (5-11), senior guard Landon Kaiser (5-8), senior forward Cody Powell (6-1) and junior guard Daniel Mitchell (6-1).
Reece Clauder, a 6-0 junior guard, transferred from Olathe South.
Colton Urcyzk, a 6-4 junior forward, transferred from Blue Valley.
Offensively, the Broncos are loaded, Spring Hill coach Wesley Book said.
“Our team will be able to score,” Book said. “We have a lot of players who can shoot it. We have the ability to shoot the basketball from all five spots, so getting good shots and limiting our trunovers will be big. We return the majority of our team from last year.”
