SPRING HILL — The wrestling room is a full one at Spring Hill High School.
There are 76 wrestlers out for the Spring Hill Broncos boys and girls programs. Spring Hill has 54 boys out for the team and 22 girls.
Draven Pipkin of Spring Hill shoots for the leg of an opponent in a 195-pound match. Pipken, a state qualifier and league champion, was a first-team Spotlight selection.
SPRING HILL — The wrestling room is a full one at Spring Hill High School.
There are 76 wrestlers out for the Spring Hill Broncos boys and girls programs. Spring Hill has 54 boys out for the team and 22 girls.
And those numbers are expected to increase, Spring Hill coach Tucker Woofter said.
The Spring Hill Broncos wrestling program also features 11 team managers.
The Spring Hill boys are ranked 10th in the state for Class 5A.
Among the 76 wrestlers out this winter are 20 who punched their ticket to state a year ago.
Boys returning state qualifiers are: Jake Cochran, senior, 106 pounds; Ryan Pahl, junior, 126 pounds; James Sheldon, junior, 132 pounds; Avery Bartek, sophomore, 144 pounds; Miles Bell, senior, 150 pounds; Kelson McAllister, senior, 157 pounds; Noah Anderton, junior, 165 pounds; Brodie Pipkin, sophomore, 175 pounds; and Draven Pipken, senior, 215 pounds.
Cochran is ranked sixth in the state. Pahl is ranked fifth in his weight class. Sheldon is ranked fifth. Pipken is ranked fifth in the state.
Pipken was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team selection last season. He was 35-10, winning the Frontier League title at 195 pounds.
Sheldon went 18-18 in a tough division a year ago. He was a second-team selection at 113 pounds.
McAllister was 23-10 last season at 145 pounds. He earned second-team honors.
Bell posted a 15-15 record at 152 pounds. He was a second-team selection.
Anderson went 11-11 at 160 pounds. He earned second-team honors.
Brodie Pipken, Cochran, Pahl and Bartek were honorable mention selections.
Returning girls state qualifiers are: Averi Cochran, sophomore, 100 pounds; Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, junior, 120 pounds; Jay Yoder, sophomore, 126 pounds; Gracie Oppeau, junior, 130 pounds; Izzy Farris, senior, 135 pounds; Campbell Mermis, sophomore, 145 pounds; and Avery Feeback, junior, 190 pounds.
Yoder is a two-time state placer. She was sixth in the state last season.
Farris placed sixth in the state.
The Spring Hill girls were runner-up in the Class 6A-5A regional last season, qualifying nine girls for the state tournament.
Farris was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team selection. She placed sixth in the state at 138 pounds.
Yoder, a first-team selection at 115 pounds, was 23-11 on the season. She placed sixth in the state tournament.
Tauer earned first-team honors. She posted a 32-9 record on the season. Tauer was a state qualifier at 143 pounds.
Oppeau was a second-team selection at 126 pounds. She was 29-15.
Merris, a second-team selection, posted a record of 32-12 at 155 pounds.
Feeback, who won second-team honors, went 28-10 last season.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.