SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill High School football program is celebrating its 100th season this fall.
Spring Hill went undefeated in 1923. Nearly everyone in the school played football. Despite having just 17 boys in school, Spring Hill played 11-man football.
Spring Hill got the name Broncos in 1937. Chester Van Hercke, editor of the High School Broadcaster, thought the school needed a name to add an element to his writing. A group of athletes met and discussed possible names, coming up with Broncos.
The 2022 Spring Hill football program is looking to live up to the Broncos tradition, ready to defend their Frontier League championship.
Spring Hill went 5-0 in its first five games last season, the program’s best start since 1990.
Coach Jason Feeback was named the Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Week following a 28-14 victory against De Soto.
The Spring Hill Broncos traveled to Tonganoxie the following week and came back from a 7-6 halftime deficit to post a 27-21 overtime victory. The win moved Spring Hill to 6-0.
Spring Hill jumped to No. 5 in the Class 5A state rankings.
Facing Piper at home the following week, Spring Hill pulled off another comeback victory with the Frontier League title on the line.
The Spring Hill Broncos were down 14-0, but rallied with two unanswered scores in the second quarter. Spring Hill added the first score of the second half and went on to win it by five points, 32-27.
Draven Pipken, a returning letter-winner, ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the game. He carried the ball 25 times for 162 yards.
Pipken, a senior, was a second-team Spotlight selection at running back.
Eleven players scored in a 64-6 playoff victory against Kansas City Schlagle as the Spring Hill Broncos moved to 8-1 on the season.
Keanu Tiafau blocked a kick and returned it for a touchdown. Tiafau, a junior, was a second-team Spotlight selection at defensive line.
Spring Hill ended the season with a record of 8-2, falling to St. Thomas Aquinas in the playoffs.
Seniors back to lead the 2022 Spring Hill Broncos in the program’s Centennial season are: quarterback Luke Metcalf, running back Draven Pipken, wide receiver Bryce Kirchner, defensive back Kelson McAllister, linebacker Brandon Richardson, wideout Landon McVay, defensive back James Newton, wideout Zachary Means, linebacker Raymond Dominick, defensive back Miles Bell, defensive lineman Thomas Davis, lineman Carter Blann, lineman Corey Couch, lineman Ernesto Garcia, tight end Manuel Jara, wideout Cade Johnson and kicker Killian Zimmerman.
Newton was a second-team selection at defensive back. Richardson earned second-team honors at defensive back.
Bronco junior Carter Meek was a second-team selection at offensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.