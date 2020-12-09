SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos basketball team has its sights set on a Frontier League title, substate and a run at state.
None of it happens, however, if the Spring Hill girls are not ready to compete each and every night, coach Clay Frigon said.
There are no nights off in the Frontier League, he said. The Spring Hill Lady Broncos have to bring their best game to the hardwood floor.
“I really feel like all teams this year have the potential to win the league,” Frigon said.
Spring Hill returns eight letter-winners to build on its 7-14 record a year ago.
The Lady Broncos return four seniors with guard Emily Dowd, guard Julia Hess, post player Alli Frank and forward Meredith Todd.
Also back for Spring Hill are junior guard Cate Milroy, junior forward Brooke Powell, junior forward Kaylee Oaks and sophomore guard Jenna Weber.
Spring Hill is heading into every game with the mindset of taking care of the things they can control, like effort, focus and determination, Frigon said.
“The seniors chose the theme, WIN (What’s Important Now), which is a great theme for this year,” Frigon said.
“We are going to focus on getting better every day we have the opportunity to do so,” he said.
Schedule changes are out of their hands, Frigon said. So, the Lady Broncos are not going to spend time worrying about what may or may not happen, choosing to focus on what is at hand today — in the moment.
“We are going to focus on the now and not worry about potential cancellations or changes in the future,” Frigon said.
“Our goal is going to be the best and do the best we can with what we got,” he said.
Thirty-one players are out for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos basketball program. Frigon is heading into his 20th season with the team and 17th as head coach.
