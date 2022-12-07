220216_mr_spt_paogirls_02

Spring Hill’s Jenna Weber drives to the basket against rival Paola. Weber was a first-team Spotlight selection last season, averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos are out to defend their Class 5A substate basketball crown.

Spring Hill defeated Highland Park 63-31 and Leavenworth 40-26 to win the substate championship.

