SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Broncos are out to defend their Class 5A substate basketball crown.
Spring Hill defeated Highland Park 63-31 and Leavenworth 40-26 to win the substate championship.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos faced eventual state champion St. Thomas Aquinas in the opening round at state.
Spring Hill compiled a record of 16-7 last season, including an 8-3 record in Frontier League play.
The Spring Hill girls also won the Wellsville Top Gun Invitational.
Returning letter-winners for the Lady Broncos are senior guard Jenna Weber, sophomore forward Sydney Buscher, sophomore guard Addie Bond and senior forward Delaney Hill.
Weber was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team selection. She was first-team All-Frontier League and second-team Class 5A All-State.
Weber averaged 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots per game.
Buscher was a second-team Spotlight selection, posting 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She was honorable mention all-state and all-league.
Bond and Hill came off the bench for the varsity squad last season.
Spring Hill also returns senior Lily Haney.
“Our team goals include posting a winning record and making a reappearance at the state tournament in March,” Spring Hill coach Paige Husa said. “We lost eight seniors from last year’s roster, but our young kids are ready to step up and make another run this season. We want to be competitive in every game we play.”
The keys for the Lady Broncos this season are to learn from every situation and every game and get better, Husa said.
“Our team’s keys to success will be staying disciplined on defense and learning from each game,” she said. “Although we will be young in some aspects, we have to learn to play through mistakes and compete each play. Getting each player involved is going to be the key in reaching our goals.”
Husa is in her fourth year teaching in Spring Hill. This is her first season as head coach. She coached three years at Woodland Spring Middle School.
“It is really exciting for me to get the opportunity to coach these girls. I’ve taught since they were freshmen or coached when they were in middle school,” Husa said.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
