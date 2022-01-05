LEAVENWORTH — The Lady Broncos softball team members punched their ticket to state with a 10-0 shutout against Leavenworth to win the Class 5A regional.
Spring Hill, 20-1, defeated Leavenworth by run-rule in five innings on Tuesday, May 18.
Members of the Class 5A regional championship Lady Broncos softball team are Coral Callen, Paityn Flood, Mariah Hess, Julia Hess, Deaney Hill, Malia January, Margaret McNally, Gaige Pinkerton, Riahn Pinkerton, Avery Seeling, Porscha Stoker, Trinity Tauer and Vanessa Murray.
The Lady Broncos opened the regional tournament with an 11-1 victory against Turner.
Vanessa Murray pitched a no-hitter in the title game.
Paityn Flood homered for Spring Hill. Gaige Pinkerton doubled and tripled. Delaney Hill doubled.
Riahn Pinkerton homered in the opener against Turner.
Pinkerton, Murray and Flood doubled.
Maggie McNally pitched the complete game. She allowed one run on two hits. McNally fanned 11.
Spring Hill won its first 16 games to start the season. The Lady Broncos went 19-1 during the regular season, winning a share of the Frontier League title.
