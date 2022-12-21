SUNFLOWER ELEMENTARY
MS. CERROS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is love to God and to love your family because you ony have one life so you can not wast it.
Sophie Wheeler
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think of Christmas as sleeping in, playing games, opening presents and having fun and thinking of Santa.
Conor
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think it is to celabrate gods birthday and enjoy your presents and rain deer eating carrots. I get to spend time with my family.
Evan
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chrismis means a lot to me. I get to spend time with my family. Eat food and even try to catch Santa. Giving out cookies to Santa. Theres a lot of thangs. My favorite is spending time with my family. Getting PJs from Santa and decarating and hanging my stocking.
Creighton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time to be gratful for what you have. So what Christmas means to me is that Jesus was born. My grandma and grandpa comes to our house. Then are whole family goes to my grandpa and grandma’s house on Christmas day.
Nini
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means gifts. I get to hang out with my family and friends. It’s fun you get new gifts.
Reed
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is special because I get presents and I get to spend time with family and I getto have a family diner and I get to spend time with friends. And I get to have a sleep over.
Coner
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means is that when I wake up my mom says “do you want to see the elfs note or open your stocking?” We say open our stocking. It makes me smile. Some times we say open our stocking and sometimes not. At church we sing songs for Jesus. I think it means Jesus’s birthday and peace and love.
Jentzin
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means that we get to spend time with family. Also we get to open presents. And most of all eating. But the best thing of all is seeing my family and giving them the best day that can happen.
Leo Goode
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas to me is being with family and friends. We are gratful for what we get. It’s fun to see presents under the tree. Seeing my brothers open their presents brings me joy.
Isla
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means lots of presents under the tree. We all watch Christmas movies and enjoy family time.
Simon
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think that Christmas means to spend time with your family and friends.
Maddie
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about spending time with your family and friends. Eating an amazing dinner with your family and friends. It’s not always all about the presents it is about spinding time with the people you love and the people you miss. It’s about Jesus.
Annielyn McMahan
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me happness and kindness. You get supprizes. I get gifts under the tree.
Noah
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to spend time together. It means to have fun and to come together.
Paisley
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is family time. Family comes to gether to have dinner and eat desert. And then we open presents.
Jaxen
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me and my family Christmas means love. We all get together and open presents and play together. Then we all eat yummy food and we also go out side and play in snow!
Hadley
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means love, joy and celabrating Jesuses birthday. Christmas mean love, joy and celebrating Jesuses birthday because without all that Christmas wouldn’t be much. Some people think it’s all about the presents but that’s just a small part.
Penelope Secrest
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means Jesus’s birthday. My family comes together for Christmas we spend time together. We have dinner, cake and desert.
Hudson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is special to me because my birthday is December 27 and I spend a lot of time with my family.
Avery
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me hanging out with my family. Love, joy and Jesus birthday, so we go to church.
Hannah
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means lov and kindness. I love prezents and Santa. Spending time with familys and friends and that’s what Christmas mean to me.
Stacy
MRS. FLYNN’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means playing in the snow, drinking hot cocoa, snowboarding, and always sledding behind the neighbor’s ranger. Net, sometimes we go ice skating and paint the snow with snow colors. And that’s what Christmas means to me.
Tyce Ball
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me, Christmas means putting up decorations, putting up lights, giving, sharing, celebrating Jesus’s birthday. Last but not least, love. So have a nice Christmas.
Leon Basurto
What does Christmas mean to you?
The first thing I think of when I ask myself “What do I think Christmas means to me?” is my religion, but there are so many other things I think about and my religion is just the big one. The thing I do is celebrate Jesus’s birthday at my church. One of the other things I think of when I think of Christmas is shopping, I do not think I need to explain that part.
Reid Burchett
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is special to me because I can spend time with my family and friends. Christmas is really important because without Christmas it will just be a boring holiday. That’s what Christmas means to me!
Nette Davis
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas means joy, family time, and presents. I think this because I open gifts on Christmas and go to my grandparents house and spend time with my whole family. That makes me happy because I’m with my family and get to see all my new things. At my school we have a music program. That’s when the whole school sings in front of the grown ups. One of my favorite things about Christmas is decorating and having snowball fights. My dad has a side-by-side. We tie a rope connected to a sled and ride on it. Sometimes places do fun activities that we go to, like Bass Pro.
Emma Chrisjohn
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me, Christmas means to come together and enjoy your family. It doesn’t matter about the presents. Presents are just a privilege to get something new, just like stockings. I think Christmas means to hang out and have a family feast together.
Syrus Colbert
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is how Jesus was born, because of him we actually have presents. That makes me feel amazing. I also think it should not be all about the presents in my opinion, it should be about how we get them. People put a lot of though into a perfect present just for you. I feel like we hould just learn about Jesus and how he was born. He did a lot for us so I feel like people should thank him and learn about him so we can show how much we love him. I know the presents are nice but you should be thankful for them. It’s also better to give than receive.
Maizy Draper
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is joy, happiness and so much more. It’s not about giving. It’s about loving too. We make Christmas cookies and it is so much fun. My brothers wake me up every Christmas morning. My brothers and I wait for my mom to get out of bed so we can open our presents.
Aubree Ellis
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family to me. Being together is the most important thing. I also think Christmas is about having fun and spending time with family.
Leland Ford
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is a day I can spend time with my family, because my family never has work on Christmas. We also play games and spend the whole day together opening presents and having fun. Christmas is also a day that we celebrate Jesus’ birthday. We have a manger set with lots of different people doing a lot of different things. In the set there is also a farm with sheep, cows, and a lot more animals. Christmas is also a day to relax and open gifts. I always wake up early to open presents but i always end up super tired so I try not to be too energetic. Christmas is also a day to come together as a family and have an amazing time. We have such a fun time with our elves and each other.
Averly Green
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means we celebrate Jesus’s birthday. I like opening presents and drinking hot chocolate. I like playing in the snow and drinking hot chocolate.
Briggs Harrison
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is more than just getting presents. It also is about giving the present. It’s also being thankful for Santa because if you’re broke you would probably not be able to pay for food. He may get you some food for your family. Also on Christmas, you get to spend the day with family and friends. Last but not least it’s really calming and fun!
Ariana Keast
What does Christmas mean to you?
My favorite part of Christmas is the presents. Almost every Christmas we go on vacation. Some of my parents’ friends come too. My mom does a great job of decorating the house. I love Christmas. To me Christmas means having fun with your family.
Hailey Morehead
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family and doing our family traditions. I make cookies with my family and I go and see my grandma and cousins. My brother and I play in the snow, we build snowmen and play football. Another fun family tradition we do is going to see Santa every year. I always look forward to Christmas traditions and spending time with my family.
Wyatt Nelson
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like to enjoy Christmas with my family and cousins. I like spending time with my family as much as I can. I like when I can see their face light up and I sometimes get to put a smile on their face. I love Christmas because instead of owning toys I want memories.
Hadley Oakley
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is playing in the snow with my family. I also get lots and lots of presents. My family has a tradition where we hang up a picture of Santa. We have an angel that we put on our tree. It is an antique that we hang up on my tree.
Clayton Richter
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that for my family we don’t just get presents. We go on special trips that some people can’t afford. My mom says that we should remember these special moments for when we grow up to tell our kids. Sometimes my grandparents come along to the trips we have. After we get back home we open presents and have snacks.
Sincerely,
Charlie Schrotberger
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what Christmas means to me. Christmas is how we celebrate Jesus birth. Christmas is where you and your family get together and have fun opening presents. One thing I love about Christmas is decorating the Christmas tree. We have so many Christmas ornaments that are tree’s branches slump over. I also like singing along to Christmas songs. We have a Christmas ornament that sings a song and says how long until Christmas. My brothers and I like to sing along to it. We always find the perfect place to put it. Every year we do a Christmas exchange. My brothers always get me great gifts. I get my older brother Jack legos because he really likes legos, and I get my little brother hot wheels because he likes cars. I almost forgot, I love picking out Christmas trees. When we go to the Christmas tree farm, we always get those little candy canes and apple cider. That’s why I like Christmas.
NonaJane Schwatken
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means spending time with family. Like having a feast with them. To me I don’t care about presents. I’d rather be sledding with my brother and sister. Or maybe building a snowman with my dad. My favorite thing to do is snuggle up in a blanket with my mom and siblings with a cup of hot cocoa and watch a Christmas movie. I think that Christmas means enjoying what you have and not dreading what you don’t have
Hazel Snouffer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is having fun with family and friends. We have presents, vacation, and my birthday is on December 13 so I have extra presents. I also go sledding with my aunt and cousins. I love Christmas. It is my 3rd favorite holiday. I think it is also about Jesus’ birthday. I think the most important thing about Christmas is spending time with family.
Hunter West
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about loving people. I’m going to tell you about what I do on Christmas. It really doesn’t matter if you get presents. Because jesus was born on Christmas day. My brother and I used to play outside and throw snowballs at each other, but now that he is older we don’t do that anymore. We still hang out though. My brother and I wake up early in the morning. Then I go wake up my grandma and we open our presents. Then we go to my other grandma’s house and we open presents too. After that we go to my aunt’s house to stay for a long time because there’s lots of people there. Then when everybody is at the Christmas tree we open the presents. I hope you have a great Christmas!
Paisley Whitney
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is opening gifts and spending time with family and maybe spending time with friends and having just fun over all. Like playing in the snow and building a snowman and igloos.
Jamie Widener
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is: you can meet up with your family and spend family time together. What that means is you can spend time with everybody you love your mom dad aunts and uncles. Your family is the most important thing in your life so you should spend as much time as possible with them.
Dakota Wright
MRS. MCQUINN’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with family and freinds. Opening presents and having fun. How can you not forget the snow. What I like to do in the snow is make the biggest snow ball I can. I also like sledding jumping on my tramppline and last but deffnettly not least drink hot coco. Christmas is one of my favorate holidays following thansgiving sain patricks day and easter.
Kaden Ball
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means more time to spend more time with my family and have more time spending with my grandpa.
Emersyn Chapman
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot tome because we get to spend time with my family. Then on Christmas Eve I play a candy game with my family. Then when I get home we go to the store and get carrots then when we get home we put them outside then we put cookies next to our fire place and then we go to sleep.
Carson Cook
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. The first thing Christmas meansto me is that it means family and friends. I love, love my family and friends. They are important to me. My family means a lot to me and they make me laugh when my brother and I open gifts. So Christmas really means a lot and I love it. Christmas makes me happy when I’m sad, mad, depressed or even happy. If I’m already happy it makes me even more happy!
Alaina Denton
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like it because I like the gifts and I also like to give Santa cookies and milk.
Amelia Fay
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it means family, friends. But toy don’t matter love and family is all that matters and God’s birthday is on Christmas day but mostly it is about love and family.
Scarlett Gatlin
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is getting almost all of my family members to get her. Best of all I get to open presents and that makes me happy. Then after I open all of my presents I get to play with them. I also get to drink hot cocoa. My favorite type of hot cocoa is chocolate marshmallow.
Hank Hamel
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means more time to spend with my family. Most of my family lives far away. Christmas is one time I see them. And the food is good.
Joseph Howard
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that it brings joy and happiness to people and family. Some people say that Santa isn’t real but he is. Your family may give you presents though but even so he gives you toys if you’re good if you’re bad Santa will give the naughty people coal. And it means to be thankful for what you have got.
Olivia Johson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is so fun. It maks me so happy. To me Christmas is about family. They give you present so you can remember them.
May Kerfes
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it means you get to spend tie with family and friends and you celebrate Jesus birthday. Plus you get presents and there is a big dinner if you do you might eat ham, turkey and potatoes, green bean. I do any way.
Jackson Avery Lester
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that it Jesus’s birthday and I like spending time with my family.
Kaiden Lindholt
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is not about the gifes. It is about spending time with your family and be nice on Christmas.
Devin Loving Stephens
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christma to me means spending time with family and frieds and celebrating Jesus birthday. It isn’t about presents and after I go to my famiys houses I can go sit buy a nice Christmas fire and have a nice glass of hot chocolate and watch a Chrismas movie on my ipod.
Abby Ramsey
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot to me because not only you get gifts you get your wishes come true and I love Christmas so much because you get to play in the snow and get to build snow men have hot cocoa. You get to have smores and possibly get what you want for Christmas.
Nimue Purdom
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means a good holiday for families that have good list. Thats how you get presents from Santa. And if you’re naughty Santa will give you coal for Christmas morning. And when you wake up you get presents.
Shane Roth
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family and having fun. It’s when we show our love. It’s not about presents and candy. We only give candy and toys to show our love. Christmas means alot to me because love, family, and friends getting together.
Briar Scherman
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means presents, red, green, snow, fun, lights, and trips! But most of all ... my friends and family, love, Jesus’s birth, angels, and just the people that you love.
Audrey Sparks
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is spending time with family. Because family is everything to me. Once they’re gone I feel sad. It’s also about friends because they matter just as much as family. And friends are fun to play with in the snow. Finally it’s about snow. Snow has so many games to play. Their all my favorite! And it tastes good!
Mason Sparks
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas because I get to spend time with my family. Christmas isn’t just about presents, it’s also about spending time with family. I like to wrap up in my cozy blanket, and eat breackfest. Then open presents.
Layla Walker
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family not presents. Most people think presents are Christmas. Presents are fun to open ut not as much as family.
Skylar Bass
MR. PATRICK’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Getting presents from Santa.
Miles
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family and some times presents but mostly family and Christmas is about family and love.
Leo Williams
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means like a holiday. And the best part of Christmas is presants whats its inside is toys kids love toys and me to. My faverite memory of Christmas was toys.
Verity West
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me. You can have a happy jolly time with your family and friends you can get presents and things but it all his hot about the presents. It is about joy you share to one and a nother.
Malia Scott
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that its spending time with family and friends, and at my house our tradition, well part of it, is Christmas dinner, but my favorite part is having fun with family and friends. Also my friends and I go sledding off the hill behind my house. It’s so fun!
Morgan Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
It brings your family together.
Cayden Buck
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means seeing my family and giveing gifts. I also love waking up first and waking up all my family. Then we all go down stairs and see what Santa and the other members of our family got us. It is so fun to see my family open the gifts I got them. I love all the food too. We eat turky, mashed potatos, mac and cheese, and orange chicken. We also have an elf on the shelf. I always find it first.
Remington Lee Durland
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot to me. The reason why is because I get presents and get to see smiles on my mom, dad, brother, and both of my sisters faces. Then we get yummy food from my mom and dads awesome cooking. This year we get my favorite seat food, crab and lot’s more! Then one of my grandma’s come over with a money game! 2 years ago there was $50 bill in a bag whoever got it won! Well, I won the $50 bill!
Cooper Conner-Bassett
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I love the presents and the excitment and me and my siblings are so tempted to look at the unopened presents.
Mason Thoden
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means family, friends, and God. Jesus’s birthday and I et a lot of hugs and kisses from my family and we celebrate a lot together and we eat a lot of food.
Delylah Honn
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is a time to spend time with loves ones or snuggle up in blankets and drink hot chocolate and eat gingerbread men and open presents. Over all just have fun :).
Elicia Blackmore
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. I get to see my family and open presents and sometimes we get snow days so Christmas means a lot to me.
Grayson Smith
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me that we should celebrate Jesus and God. We can also get together with are family members. You can also drink hot chocolate and cook elf cookies. Plus you can watch a movie.
Delyla Russell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me meeting with family. Meeting with family members I haven’t seen in a while. It means playing in the snow. Making snowman and snowballs. Having snowball fights with each other. It means going to church and learning about Jesus. Christmas is his birthday you know. But I also love the preents. Also the movies and the songs. And Merry Christmas has a nice ring to it.
Aspen Ortiz Forrest
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a memory about the good times with family and friends how we get presents each year when it comes to Christmas we all have a good time we all eat good food then we make a ginger bread house we eat it yum then we have a jolly Christmas. The end.
Oaklyn Goodwin
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about spending time with family and Jesus’s birth and board games. Also playing with family.
Roman Cross
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean’s alot to me and my family. When Christmas come’s around I think of present’s, Santa and elf’s.
Jaxon Best
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to spend time with family and have fun so we have memory of all are love ones so we can keep all of the happy thoughts. And give back to our loved ones so you can for give and make people happy and celebrate joy and kindness.
Dezi Smith
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think that it means its for family friends food get togethers and more.
AJ Kane
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think it means people can get around and celebrate Jesus’s birthday.
Brayden Mots
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with family and doing all the fun traditions we have together. Some of those traditions are making ginger bread houses. Me and my family love that tradition. It is one of our favorite traditions. A nother tradition is making reindeer food. We put all the good stuff we can find and put it in bowls and put it in the grass the day before Christmas. When we usually do ginger bread houses Santa comes to our house. He gives me and my brother a present. But he has not been able to come because of covid. I think he is coming this year.
Zoey Reeves
MS. PITZER’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me a great time to spend time with my family. It’s usually snowing on Christmas. So I go play with my little sister. We usually go to my grandma and grandpas house every Christmas. We usually eat ham for Christmas and it is really good. My brothers and my sister come to our house. We always decorate our house with lights and inflatables.
Jake Andrews
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a delightful day for me. Several people celebrate Christmas. I love Christmas. I love the family time. I love the decorations. I love the presents. I celebrate Christmas by making cookies and by decorating my house and by opening my presents first thing. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Fallon Bain
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is my favorite holiday not just because of gifts but for celebrating God’s birthday. Christmas is my favorite holiday because thats one more year God is watching over us. I allso like Christmas because I get alot of cool presents. I also look for Santa alot. My favorite gift that i got was custom headphones. I love celebrating God’s birthday it’s very fun when he watches you open things.
Wyatt Brandt
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean’s happiness, joy, love, and snow. It’s the time of year when friends and family come together and play game’s, laugh, and everyone is happy. So what Christmas mean’s to me family. Plus you get a tree and present’s but it is not just about present’s it’s about family. It’s about the birth of Jesus.
Luella Brown
What does Christmas mean to you?
to me I love Christmas it is my favorite holiday. It is when your hole family comes and you celebrate together. Waking up early and going to see what you got for Christmas is the best. Spending time with family and friends laughing and playing, staying up late while watching Christmas movies. I like not going to bed tell midnight, having a big feast and desserts. Every Christmas after presents we read a little part of the bible about Jesus being born.
Brett Brummer
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me, Christmas means that I get to open presents and sometimes my aunt comes over or we will go to her house. We also celebrate my cats birthday. We also celebrate Jesus’s birthday too because she says its his birthday. I also see my uncle come out of his bed.
Ashliegh Buckley
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is Jesus getting born. I think that is the most important thing about Christmas, because we wouldn’t be alive if he wasn’t born. Christmas can be spending time with your family. Christmas parties, presents, or praying for Jesus. My family and I have fun traditions for celebrating Jesus. My family and I are all about Jesus and God. We have an angel for our tree topper. So we don’t forget. That’s what Christmas means to me. HAVE A HAPPY CHRISTMAS!
Layla Canales
What does Christmas mean to you?
to me Christmas is a time of year that it is cold and snowy. On Christmas you’ll get presents if your good and nice to people. Christmas is my favorite holiday because you can have a lot of fun, you can have snowball fights, build a snow man and a lot more. On Christmas you may have family gatherings to celebrate. At your gathering you may have desserts like cookies, cake and brownies. On Christmas you’ll probably decorate cookies for Santa and carrots for the reindeer and milk for Santa. You’ll also probably write a Christmas list.
Raylie Crisco
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is being with my family and getting presents. Even though I usually only get up to six presents, I still love all of the presents that I get. I love being with my family Christmas because I get to see family that I have never met or seen in a long time. I realy enjoy being with my family. Another thing I like about Christmas is the parties. I love to celebrate Christmas. One of my favorite parts of Christmas is decorating the tree. I don’t just love getting presents from family I also like getting presents from Santa Claus. On Christmas we also go to familys houses.
Peyton Daniels
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me, Christmas means time to spend with your family! A month full of hope, joy, peace, and care. Normally, on Christmas, or when Christmas is getting near, I feel like bouncing off the walls with excitment. Joy builds up inside of me. All that I want to celebrate is Jesus’s birthday! My family gives Santa home-made cookies (and sometimes store-bought cookies) and milk. Some Christmas years, I write a short not to Santa. I put it by the cookies, and milk. The note normally contains one-to-three questoins, and thank you notes. Christmas is one of my favorite holidays!
Alex Doherty
What does Christmas mean to you?
to me Christmas means the one day a year where I get to play with my sibling or friends and cousins while the cookies are baking in the oven. Then, when the cookies are done we decorate them, and wait after dinner to eat them. Its a day where we get to see all our family and friends. Its also the day we celebrate the day Jesus was born.
Kayleigh Dudley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I get to hang out with my family and friends. My elf on the shelf leaves but I kow I will see him next year. I love sitting by the fire and watching Christmas movies. I also love all of the decorations, Christmas trees and school parties. The best part of Christmas is being with my family. I think Christmas is the best holiday of all. The presents are the least important of all.
Jade Hasselquist
What does Christmas mean to you?
My favorite thing about Christmas is getting to see my family and wake up in the morning with my PJ’s on. I like to open the presents. I like the food we eat. We celebrate Christmas by ... We count how many presents and put the number of presents in a hat. We pick a piece of paper ... What number you get is the number of presents you get.
O’Mari Hinton
What does Christmas mean to you?
to me Christmas is a happy religous holiday. Where you open presents with family. On Christmas I wake up my family and we open presents then we go to my grandma’s to open presents. When it comes time for lunch, we go to our other grandma’s and eat lunch. Later at night sometimes we celebrate Jesus’s birthday.
Oliver Newton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a wonderful time of year. You get to play in the snow if it snows. You might make cookies for Santa, and you can get the presents. Its not all about the presents it is also Jesus’s birthday. I like Christmas because you get to see your family, you get to be with your family. What my family does to celebrate is ecorate for Christmas and my dad has a big house and when December starts we open the doors all the way until Christmas. We make cookies and leave carrots for the reindeer and on Christmas we write Santa a note. He writes back sometimes but, I like Christmas because I get to be with my family.
Kaylor Null
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is a holly jolly day with freinds, and family. I love listening to music thats always so joyful. Everyone has at least one big meaning to Christmas. My one big meaning is when I see the happy faces that people have when they open the gift that you worked really hard on. I always have fun on Christmas especilly when I go to my aunts house to see my family.
Savannah Ruggels
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I get to hang out with my family. My family is so nice. They get us relly nice stuff. I love them so much. I love the music especially Runin Runin Rudolf. My elf is so cool and so funny. He is really naughty. One time he TP’d our whole house and taped himself to the wall.
Tyson Smail
What does Christmas mean to you?
Snow slowly drifted from the havens and landed gently on my window. I like to eat the sweet desserts that we eat after dinner. The opening of gifts one at a time goes by and keep doing the same over and over. Next celebrating the birth of Jesus all day. Then waking up to get a treat out of the moose. Also hoping to what you want. Making cookies and eating some of them.
Harper Sterk
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me? Well it’s a holiday to celebrate Jesus birthday. Every Christmas we decorate and put cookies, milk and carotts for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
Klarity Thompson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means that my family trie to see who finds the elf first. On Christmas morning we have to wait until the sun comes up to see and open presents. Some people like the presents, songs, decorations, etc. Christmas is the day Jesus was born and thats why we celebrate Christmas. I like the songs, presents, my elf, decorations and Christmas day. My elf’s name is Dorito, and he is a sweet trouble maker. One time he toilet papered the bathroom and down stairs. I sure do hope we all the people around the world has a happy Christmas.
Graham Ward
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot to me. I think Christmas is all about family time. I celebrate Christmas by eating with my family. I like to decorate my house and tree with my family. I like to bake cookies with my family as well. I always put the star on the top of the tree.
Kobe Wheeler
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot to me. It means to give to others not just to get. I love it when my family comes over and my mom makes the best dinner. It is really important to have all of our Christmas decorations up. I love it when happiness fill’s the house. We all open our presents together. I also love to decorate cookies.
Mali Young
